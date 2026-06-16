Immunophotonics Secures Key Patent in China, Expanding Global Intellectual Property Portfolio

This patent reinforces strategic protection of core platform technology across key global markets

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immunophotonics, Inc. , a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing novel immunostimulatory therapies to enhance routine tumor destruction treatments, today announced that the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has issued a patent titled “Semi-Synthetic Biopolymers for Use in Stimulating the Immune System.”This newly granted patent covers the use of Immunophotonics’ lead asset, IP-001, in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of solid tumors. The issuance of this patent represents an important step in extending protection of the company’s proprietary platform technology into one of the world’s largest and most rapidly evolving healthcare markets, further reinforcing its international intellectual property position.Protecting innovation through a robust and strategically layered patent estate is central to Immunophotonics’ long-term development approach. By pursuing intellectual property coverage across key global jurisdictions, the company aims to secure the therapeutic anti-tumor potential and commercial viability of IP-001 as it advances through clinical development.The subject matter of the Chinese patent aligns with previously secured intellectual property rights across Europe, further expanding global protection for Immunophotonics’ core technology. Together, these filings reflect a continuous effort to build a comprehensive patent framework that supports future development pathways and combination-therapy strategies.Alexander Hurst, Chief Corporate Officer and General Counsel of Immunophotonics, commented, “Building a strong global intellectual property position is critical to realizing the full potential of our technology. The expansion of our patent protection into China reflects the strength of our science and our commitment to secure and maintain a robust patent portfolio across key markets. This milestone reinforces our confidence in the IP-001 platform and its long-term value.”Robert Arch, Ph.D., President of Immunophotonics, added, “Defensible intellectual property protection is essential to advancing innovative therapies. Expanding our patent footprint into China further strengthens our global development strategy. It also supports potential expansion of our regional reach and clinical partnerships to enable treatment of Chinese patients with IP-001 after tumor ablation.”IP-001, the company’s lead investigational asset, is designed to retain tumor antigens at the site of injection to boost antigen presentation and immune cell activation and enable a systemic anti-tumor immune response. Immunophotonics’ data suggest that, when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors, IP-001 has the potential to further enhance anti-tumor activity compared to checkpoint inhibitor therapy alone.As interest in immuno-oncology continues to grow, Immunophotonics remains focused on advancing its clinical programs while strengthening the intellectual property foundation that underpins its innovation.About IP-001IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that generates tumor antigen depots and acts as a potent, multimodal immune stimulant intended to induce immunological responses to eradicate cancer. IP-001 is designed to (1) prolong the availability of tumor antigens liberated by tumor ablation, (2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs), (3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the APCs, and (4) promote an adaptive immune response against the tumor cells. Activation of a systemic, adaptive immune response allows immune effector cells to seek out and eliminate tumor cells throughout the body.About ImmunophotonicsImmunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology. IP-001, which is the first asset from the company’s intellectual property platform and is currently assessed in multiple clinical trials, has the potential to overcome the immunosuppressive milieu of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific immune response in patients with solid cancers. By combining routine energy therapies, such as ablation or radiation, with injection of its proprietary immunostimulatory drug candidates, including IP-001, Immunophotonics seeks to trigger a systemically active anti-tumor immune response that can destroy circulating tumor cells and micro-metastases left behind after a local ablation. The company’s world headquarters is in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, and its European headquarters is in Bern, Switzerland. For more information, visit www.immunophotonics.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.Immunophotonics Contact:IR@immunophotonics.comIR Contacts:Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.David Irishdirish@tiberend.com

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