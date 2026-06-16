Sonoran University to Honor Leading Architect of the Modern Natural Products Industry

Loren D. Israelsen, J.D.

Loren D. Israelsen, J.D. to Receive Honorary Degree During Commencement Ceremony

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonoran University of Health Sciences is excited to announce that it will present an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (Honoris Causa) degree to Loren D. Israelsen, J.D., the founder and president of the United Natural Products Alliance. Israelsen has spent more than four decades in the natural products industry, helping to shape its commercial, regulatory, and political landscape in the United States and beyond. The degree will be presented at the University’s June commencement ceremony, marking 30 years since the inaugural graduating class of what was then the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences.“Sonoran University is proud to honor Loren Israelsen at this landmark commencement,” said Sonoran University of Health Sciences President and CEO Dr. Lise Alschuler. “A true trailblazer in the dietary supplement and natural products industry, Mr. Israelsen helped shape a field that many of our graduates have long led and continue to advance. Bringing together this shared legacy of innovation and impact, we celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of Sonoran alumni and their vital role in driving the future of the natural health movement.”Beginning his work in 1980, Israelsen played a central role in the development and passage of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994, also known widely as DSHEA, a landmark legislation that established the first U.S. regulatory framework for dietary supplements, which significantly expanded consumer access to botanicals, nutrients, and other natural products.Over his career, Israelsen has served as the president of Nature’s Way Products, Inc., vice president of the American Herbal Products Association, co-founder of the European American Phytomedicine Coalition, founding member of the International Alliance of Dietary/Food Supplement Associations, and advisor to U.S. government bodies including the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements. Today, led by Israelsen, the United Natural Products Alliance is dedicated to advancing safety, science, and quality worldwide.Israelsen’s lifelong commitment to education, mentorship, and collaboration across naturopathic, nutrition, and public-health communities closely aligns with Sonoran University of Health Sciences’ mission to shape a healthier future through the healing power of nature, research, and community engagement.Founded in 1992, the former Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences was established in Tempe, Arizona, to advance education in naturopathic medicine and expand access to integrative healthcare. Over the following decades, the institution grew its campus, clinical training programs and community health services, and since inception, 2317 students have graduated from the University. In September 2022, reflecting this evolution and expanded scope, SCNM officially became Sonoran University of Health Sciences.The 1996 inaugural class consisted of 26 graduates.For more information on Sonoran University and its upcoming commencement ceremony, please visit www. sonoran.edu.Media Inquiries for Dr. Israelsen:Becky Wright, Media Relations @ UNPAbecky@wrightonmarketing.comAbout Sonoran University of Health SciencesFormerly known as Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine, Sonoran University shapes a healthier future through the healing power of nature. The University has three pillars: education, community engagement, and research. Sonoran University of Health Sciences shapes a healthier future by supporting students as they train to excel as healthcare professionals, by enhancing the health and well-being of our patients and communities, and by discovering effective treatments for humanity grounded in the healing power of nature.Sonoran University’s Community Health Program is funded through donations from Sage Foundation for Health.Sage Foundation is an Arizona Qualified Charitable Organization (QCO). Tax credit donations can be made at sage.sonoran.edu.About the United Natural Products AllianceThe United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA) is a premier trade association dedicated to advancing global natural health products. With a commitment to quality, science, and innovation, UNPA collaborates with industry leaders, government agencies, and stakeholders to promote responsible business practices and advocate for standards that ensure consumer safety, access to reliable health information and trained health practitioners. Through education, research, and advocacy, UNPA along with its members and partners foster industry excellence and leadership that drive growth and integrity in the natural health products community. UNPA serves as a unifying voice, to honor the dietary supplement industry’s history, advance the science and protect the health freedom of our consumers. For more information, visit www.unpa.com ###

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