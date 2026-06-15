Scofield Group Celebrates Seven RealTrends Verified Agents in 2026
Seven Scofield Group agents earn 2026 RealTrends Verified recognition based on verified production, ranking among top real estate professionals.
The agents recognized through the 2026 RealTrends Verified program are Tony Leeventan, Sahand Davarpanah, Beth Legge, Lauren Tansey, Meredith Schaefermeyer, Janezzta Sukaneyouth, and Mikey Del Rosario.
RealTrends Verified is one of the most respected ranking and verification programs in the real estate industry. Rankings are based on independently verified residential real estate transaction and sales volume data and recognize top-producing real estate professionals throughout the United States. Recognition through RealTrends Verified is considered one of the highest achievements in residential real estate because rankings are based on verified production rather than nominations or popularity.
According to the National Association of REALTORS®, there are more than 1.5 million licensed real estate professionals in the United States. RealTrends Verified recognition is earned by only a small percentage of agents who meet the program's rigorous production and verification standards, making the achievement particularly meaningful for both consumers and industry professionals.
"Having seven RealTrends Verified agents in one brokerage reflects the talent, professionalism, work ethic, and commitment to excellence that defines Scofield Group and the clients we proudly serve throughout Southern Nevada," said Kirby Scofield, Broker and Owner of Scofield Group.
The recognized agents helped drive Scofield Group's 2025 production of 479 closed residential real estate transactions totaling more than $209 million in closed sales volume. Those results helped Scofield Group earn RealTrends Verified Team recognition for the third consecutive year while ranking among Nevada's top-performing real estate organizations.
The seven recognized agents produced the following independently verified 2025 results:
Tony Leeventan
• 26 closed transactions
• $15,341,172 in closed sales volume
Meredith Schaefermeyer
• 19 closed transactions
• $7,527,000 in closed sales volume
Mikey Del Rosario
• 17 closed transactions
• $6,436,499 in closed sales volume
Lauren Tansey
• 16 closed transactions
• $7,944,788 in closed sales volume
James Friedrich
• 16 closed transactions
• $5,954,340 in closed sales volume
Sahand Davarpanah
• 15 closed transactions
• $8,484,897 in closed sales volume
Janezzta Sukaneyouth
• 15 closed transactions
• $6,125,663 in closed sales volume
Beth Legge
• 14 closed transactions
• $8,007,900 in closed sales volume
Collectively, these agents represented tens of millions of dollars in residential real estate transactions throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas, Green Valley, Southern Highlands, Inspirada, Skye Canyon, and surrounding Southern Nevada communities.
Scofield Group continues to focus on supporting productive agents through coaching, technology, accountability, lead generation, operational support, and consumer-focused systems designed to help clients achieve their real estate goals. The brokerage's producer-focused model has attracted and retained high-performing professionals dedicated to delivering exceptional service to home buyers and home sellers throughout Southern Nevada.
As the Las Vegas real estate market continues to evolve, Scofield Group remains committed to helping clients make informed real estate decisions while providing agents with the resources necessary to compete at the highest levels of the industry.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RealTrends Verified?
RealTrends Verified is one of the real estate industry's most respected ranking and verification programs based on independently verified residential transaction and sales volume data.
How rare is RealTrends Verified recognition?
RealTrends Verified recognizes only a small percentage of real estate professionals nationwide who meet rigorous production and verification standards.
Which Scofield Group agents earned RealTrends Verified recognition in 2026?
Tony Leeventan, Sahand Davarpanah, Beth Legge, Lauren Tansey, Meredith Schaefermeyer, Janezzta Sukaneyouth, and Mikey Del Rosario earned recognition based on independently verified 2025 production.
What market does Scofield Group serve?
Scofield Group serves Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas, Enterprise, Green Valley, Southern Highlands, Centennial Hills, Inspirada, Skye Canyon, and surrounding Southern Nevada communities.
How did Scofield Group perform in 2025?
Scofield Group closed 479 residential real estate transactions totaling more than $209 million in sales volume and earned RealTrends Verified Team recognition for the third consecutive year.
About Scofield Group
Scofield Group is a Las Vegas, Nevada real estate brokerage serving buyers, sellers, investors, relocation clients, luxury home clients, and new construction home buyers throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Led by Broker and Owner Kirby Scofield, the brokerage has earned RealTrends Verified recognition for three consecutive years and ranked among Nevada's top-performing real estate organizations based on independently verified production. Scofield Group specializes in residential real estate throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas, and Southern Nevada.
Kirby Scofield
Scofield Group
+1 702-219-4615
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