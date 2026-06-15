TEXAS ONE PARTNERS WITH GAME DAY PRIVATE JETS TO EXPAND MEMBER BENEFITS & STUDENT-ATHLETE SUPPORT THROUGH REVUP PLATFORM

TexasOneFan.com Game Day Private Jets

Partnership brings premium private aviation access, member engagement, and new revenue opportunities to the Texas One community.

Game Day Private Jets brings a unique platform that combines premium travel access, member engagement, and meaningful support for the Texas Athletics community.” — Britt Peterson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Texas Athletics continues its momentum on the national stage — including Texas Softball capturing the Women’s CWS national championship and Texas Men’s Baseball advancing to the College World Series — Texas One today announced a new partnership with Game Day Private Jets to provide Texas One members and Longhorn supporters access to the company’s REVUP platform and generate new external revenue for its student- athletes.

The partnership reflects Texas One’s continued commitment to supporting Texas student-athletes while creating meaningful engagement opportunities for its members, donors, fans, and loyal supporters. Through REVUP, Texas One members will gain access to a premium private aviation platform built specifically around college sports travel, donor engagement, and external revenue generation.

The partnership also marks the second school-aligned organization to enroll in the Game Day REVUP platform, further validating a new category at the intersection of college athletics, NIL support, fan travel, and premium donor experiences.

“At Texas One, we are always looking for innovative ways to create value for our members while continuing to support Texas student-athletes,” said Britt Peterson, Co-Founder of Texas One. “Game Day Private Jets brings a unique platform that combines premium travel access, member engagement, and meaningful support for the Texas Athletics community. We are excited to introduce this opportunity to our members and supporters.”

REVUP was created to help athletics-aligned organizations activate their member and donor communities through private aviation memberships, preferred charter access, shared flight opportunities, and game-day travel experiences. The platform is designed to create new external revenue opportunities through memberships, charters, and by-the-seat shuttle programs, while providing fans and supporters with a more organized and premium way to travel around the teams and events they care about most.

“We built Game Day Private Jets specifically for college sports fans, donor communities, and the new era of NIL,” said Luis Garcia, Founder of Game Day Private Jets. “Texas One understood the vision — that private aviation can be more than a luxury travel product. It can be a platform for engagement, access, and impact. This partnership is another important step in proving that Game Day is defining a very specific lane in college athletics, and REVUP is the platform built to serve it.”

For Texas One members, the partnership will create access to Game Day Private Jets’ premium travel ecosystem, including private charter opportunities, member-based travel benefits, and select by-the- seat Game Day Shuttle options for the 2026–2027 season.

“This partnership is about making premium travel more organized, more accessible, and more connected to the college athletics experience,” said Ross Flurry, Vice President of Development at Game Day Private Jets. “Texas One has built an impressive community around supporting student-athletes and engaging Longhorn supporters. REVUP gives that community another way to participate, travel, and create impact.”

Game Day Private Jets’ REVUP platform is built around three primary channels: annual memberships, private charter bookings, and by-the-seat Game Day Shuttles. Participating organizations can use the platform to engage supporters around rivalry games, road games, donor events, postseason moments, and other major athletics experiences.

Game Day’s by-the-seat shuttle platform is expected to launch for the 2026–2027 season, giving members the ability to book individual seats on pre-set game schedules starting as low as $1,250 per person. Shuttle inventory is expected to become available for purchase later in June.

“This is a natural fit for the Texas One community,” Garcia added. “Our goal is to help members travel better, connect deeper, and support the student-athletes and programs they care about in a more intentional way.”

About Texas One

Texas One supports Texas student-athletes and creates opportunities for members, fans, and partners to connect with Texas Athletics through exclusive memberships, experiences, products, events, and brand collaborations. Texas One is focused on celebrating Longhorn excellence while providing meaningful ways for supporters to engage with the athletes, teams, and traditions that define Texas.

About Game Day Private Jets

Game Day Private Jets is a first-of-its-kind private aviation membership platform built around college athletics, NIL support, fan travel, donor engagement, and premium game-day experiences. Through memberships, private charters, shared flight opportunities, and by-the-seat Game Day Shuttles, Game Day Private Jets helps fans, alumni, donors, and businesses access private aviation in a more organized, community-driven, and athletics-aligned way.

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Texas One

Charity Grady

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