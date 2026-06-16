Wanderlight Trail, A Twilight Lantern Spectacular, Now Open at the Minnesota Zoo

Minnesota Zoo logo Illuminated archway entrance at Wanderlight Trail Bison Lantern at Wanderlight Trail

The new walk-through exhibit featuring dazzling lanterns of larger-than-life creatures runs through August 2

Wanderlight Trail combines creativity, conservation and unforgettable experiences that connect people with wildlife in a whole new way.” — Diana Hein, Communications Manager at the Minnesota Zoo

APPLE VALLEY, MN, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the sun goes down on the Minnesota Zoo this summer, its paths will light up with larger-than-life lanterns inspired by animals from around the world. The new Wanderlight Trail exhibit, presented by Bank of America, transports visitors to glowing oceans, deserts, jungles, lakes, prairies and more experiences to wander at their own pace, making Minnesota summer nights shine a little brighter.Open Wednesdays through Sundays now through Aug. 2, tickets are available at mnzoo.org/wanderlight-2026 . Throughout the run, guests can also enjoy More to Explore Specialty nights, including adults-only evenings, which offer access to animal trails and signature animal shows before stepping into the enchanting Wanderlight Trail.Beyond the spectacle, Wanderlight Trail celebrates the wildlife the Minnesota Zoo works to protect every day. Guests will encounter illuminated versions of animals found throughout the Zoo, including bison, tigers and tropical fish, alongside species supported through the AZA SAFE: Saving Animals From Extinction program, such as black rhinoceroses, red pandas and the Poweshiek skipperling. The experience highlights the Zoo's commitment to conservation both in Minnesota and around the world.Wanderlight Trail is an immersive quarter-mile walking experience that combines music, vibrant lighting and interactive visual effects. Guests travel through themed areas — including the Wonders of the Earth and Wonders of the Ocean — where glowing lanterns celebrate the beauty and diversity of wildlife on land and beneath the sea. Designed to be enjoyed at a relaxed pace, the trail typically takes 40-50 minutes to complete, allowing visitors to take in each installation, capture photos, and admire the artistry along the way.Guests can complete their own “Glow Up” with a selection of exclusive glow apparel, light up toys, and themed food and beverages for purchase, including a signature Electric Violet cocktail or Bioluminescent Jelly mocktail drink in a souvenir light up shaker cup.What: Wanderlight Trail, A Twilight Lantern Spectacular, presented by Bank of AmericaWhere: Minnesota Zoo – 13000 Zoo Boulevard, Apple Valley, MN 55124Dates: Wednesdays through Sundays, now through August 2, 2026Time: Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The Zoo closes at midnight.Two Ways to Experience Wanderlight Trail:• Twilight Wander – 8 p.m. start time (enjoy the trail as the sun sets and the lanterns come to life)• Moonlight Wander – 9:30 p.m. start time (experience the lanterns at their most brilliant under the night sky)Guests may arrive anytime during their selected entry window and are welcome to enjoy the experience until closing.Admission: General admission tickets range from $26-$30. Fast Pass, Specialty Night and Group Tickets are also available, with discounts available for members, children and groups. More information is available at mnzoo.org About the Minnesota ZooThe Minnesota Zoo is a year-round destination providing a window into the natural world. With hundreds of species of animals, worldwide conservation efforts, and acres of scenic beauty, the Zoo is a resource to connect people, animals, and the natural world to save wildlife. The Minnesota Zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and an institutional member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA). The Minnesota Zoo is home to beloved traditions, such as Farm Babies, Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, and Wanderlight Trail. For more information, visit mnzoo.org.

Wanderlight Trail views

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.