AZ Lemonade Stand Expands Into Utah and Idaho Through Partnership with Admiral Beverage

AZ Lemonade Stand Classic Lemonade

Arizona-Based Beverage Brand Continues Rapid Growth Across the West

This growth is a direct result of strong partnerships, exceptional retail support, and consumers who continue to embrace our products,” — Kyle Hollenbeck, co-founder of AZ Lemonade Stand

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AZ Lemonade Stand , the Arizona-based beverage brand known for its premium lemonades, is continuing its rapid expansion across the Western United States, announcing its debut in Utah and Idaho through its partnership with Admiral Beverage and its network of distribution partners.“This growth is a direct result of strong partnerships, exceptional retail support, and consumers who continue to embrace our products,” said Kyle Hollenbeck, co-founder of AZ Lemonade Stand. “We're incredibly grateful to Admiral Beverage and its distribution partners for helping introduce our brand to new communities throughout the region.”As part of the expansion, AZ Lemonade Stand is fulfilling and shipping more than 23,000 cases of lemonade by the end of June, representing 342,000 individual bottles and jars with a total retail value exceeding $2 million.Beginning in June, consumers throughout Utah and Idaho can now find AZ Lemonade Stand products in stores throughout both states. The premium lemonade will be available at Harmons Grocery in Utah and Broulim's Fresh Foods in Idaho.The Utah and Idaho expansion builds on a period of unprecedented momentum for the Arizona-based beverage company. Earlier this year, AZ Lemonade Stand and its sister company, AZ Candy Stand, partnered with Admiral Beverage and its member distributors to launch in Montana, where consumer response has exceeded expectations.The company's expansion efforts are producing record-breaking results. AZ Lemonade Stand has already sold more truckloads in 2026 than it sold during all of 2025 and remains on pace to more than double its case sales this year.“Our partnership with Admiral Beverage has been incredible,” Hollenbeck added. “It's rare to find a distributor that genuinely wants to help build your brand. Their team has opened doors, created opportunities, and played a major role in accelerating our growth throughout the West.”Known for its bold flavors and premium quality, AZ Lemonade Stand beverages are enjoyed both as refreshing ready-to-drink lemonades and as versatile cocktail and mocktail mixers. Each batch is gently pasteurized and hot-filled into premium glass mason jars designed to preserve freshness and flavor while delivering a nostalgic, elevated customer experience.For more information, visit azlemonadestand.com or follow AZ Lemonade Stand on social media.About AZ Lemonade StandAZ Lemonade Stand is an Arizona-based beverage company specializing in premium, small-batch lemonades made with high-quality ingredients. Founded by two longtime friends, the brand has grown from a local favorite into a rapidly expanding retail presence across the United States. Known for its bold flavors, versatile use as both a ready-to-drink beverage and cocktail mixer, and signature mason jar packaging, AZ Lemonade Stand is committed to delivering a fresh, elevated take on a classic drink. With a focus on quality, innovation and strategic retail partnerships, the company continues to scale while staying true to its Arizona roots. To learn more about AZ Lemonade Stand please visit azlemonadestand.com.

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