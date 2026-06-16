Beckfield College Launches New Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Program, Now Accepting Applications for 2026

TRANSFORMING DREAMS INTO CAREERS FOR OVER 40 YEARS! Beckfield College announces its new Associate of Applied Science in Magnetic Resonance Imaging program, now accepting applications for Fall 2026.

New MRI program expands Beckfield College’s healthcare education offerings in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

This program reflects our commitment to preparing students with the education, clinical experience, and support needed to pursue careers in the imaging field.” — Dr. Diana Lawrence, President of Beckfield College

FLORENCE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beckfield College is proud to announce the launch of its new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) program, further expanding its commitment to providing high-quality healthcare education in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region. The college is currently accepting applications for Fall 2026.As the demand for diagnostic imaging professionals continues to grow, Beckfield College’s MRI program is designed to equip students with the technical expertise and clinical experience necessary to excel in this specialized field. The curriculum focuses on patient care, safety, anatomy, and the advanced physics of magnetic resonance, ensuring graduates are prepared to meet the evolving needs of modern healthcare providers.“The introduction of our MRI program marks an exciting milestone for Beckfield College as we continue to diversify our healthcare offerings to meet workforce demands,” said Dr. Diana Lawrence, President of Beckfield College. “We are dedicated to providing our students with the training and hands-on experience required to become essential members of the imaging community with our new program.”The program offers a blend of classroom instruction, labs, and clinical rotations, allowing students to work with industry-standard technology. By adding MRI to its suite of allied health and nursing programs, Beckfield College continues to serve as a vital pipeline for skilled healthcare professionals in the tri-state area.Prospective students interested in joining the inaugural cohort are encouraged to contact the admissions department or visit the college's website for more enrollment information.About Beckfield CollegeBeckfield College, located in Florence, KY, in the Cincinnati metro area, is dedicated to providing quality education and training for over 40 years. Accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), Beckfield College offers a range of programs designed to prepare students for successful careers in allied health, nursing, and business.For more information about Beckfield College and its programs, please visit www.beckfield.edu.

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