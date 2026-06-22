Sensible Care Launches “SC Now,” Expanding Access to Mental Health Care via Same-Day Therapy and Psychiatry Appointments

Sensible Care

New service aims to reduce wait times for behavioral health support from days to minutes through real-time provider matching and streamlined onboarding

SC Now is designed to close that gap by making mental health care more immediate, responsive, and accessible while still maintaining the quality and clinical oversight patients deserve.” — Paul Kim, Founder and CEO of Sensible Care

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensible Care , an end-to-end online behavioral health provider, today announced the upcoming launch of SC Now, a new care-access model designed to connect patients with licensed mental health providers in as little as twenty minutes.The new offering represents a major evolution in behavioral healthcare access, allowing patients seeking support to receive same-day virtual care rather than waiting days or weeks for an appointment.“Behavioral healthcare has made progress in reducing barriers to care, but too many people still struggle to access support when they actually need it,” said Paul Kim, Founder and CEO of Sensible Care. “SC Now is designed to close that gap by making mental health care more immediate, responsive, and accessible while still maintaining the quality and clinical oversight patients deserve.”Unlike traditional scheduling models that require patients to search through lengthy provider directories and book appointments days in advance, SC Now gives patients the option to either schedule with a provider traditionally or request immediate care through a streamlined matching experience. Patients seeking immediate support can be connected with an available provider who aligns with their care needs and insurance eligibility.The launch is powered by several major advancements within Sensible Care’s platform, including:- Real-time provider availability and scheduling- Faster onboarding and intake workflows through the Sensible Care native app- Automated insurance eligibility verification- Dynamic appointment matching and waitroom functionality- Expanded operational workflows to support same-day care deliverySC Now is intended to improve speed of access to behavioral healthcare, not replace emergency psychiatric services. The platform includes triaging protocols and patient guidance to direct individuals experiencing psychiatric emergencies or crisis situations to the appropriate level of care.“People seeking behavioral health support are often overwhelmed by too many choices, long wait times, and administrative friction,” Kim added. “Sometimes the most important thing is simply being able to talk to someone today.”SC Now also introduces a new operational model for participating providers, enabling clinicians to support patients in real time through brief evaluation and stabilization sessions that can either continue into ongoing care or help direct patients to the most appropriate long-term provider.While same-day virtual care has become increasingly common in physical healthcare settings, immediate-access behavioral health models remain relatively uncommon due to the complexity of provider scheduling, intake, insurance verification, and clinical triaging. Sensible Care believes advances in technology and workflow automation now make this type of access possible at scale.The company plans to roll out SC Now through a phased launch to monitor patient demand and provider capacity before broader expansion.About Sensible CareSensible Care is a leading end-to-end online behavioral health provider founded and led by veterans. Patients are able to easily book same-week psychiatric and therapy video visits for individuals, couples and families, including children and adolescents, using the insurance they already have. Sensible Care offers transparent, in-network mental health care and accepts plans including TRICARE, Medi-Cal, Anthem, and more. The company currently provides telepsychiatry and teletherapy services to all of California, Texas, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington. For more information, visit https://www.sensiblecare.com

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