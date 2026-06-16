Massey Remodel + Design Wins Six Remodeling Excellence Awards from MBA Pierce

The Massey Remodel + Design team celebrating six Remodeling Excellence (REX) Awards at the 2026 Master Builders Association of Pierce County Awards ceremony held at the Tacoma Yacht Club. Mid-century modern remodel in Sammamish, WA recognized with the Residential Interior Design Award at the 2026 Remodeling Excellence Awards. Massey Remodel + Design, family-owned design-build remodeling company serving Pierce and King counties

The Tacoma-based design-build remodeling company earned six Remodeling Excellence Awards for residential remodeling, interior design, and craftsmanship.

It's an honor to have six projects recognized, but what we're most proud of is the impact those spaces have on the families who live in them.” — James Massey

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massey Remodel + Design has been honored with six Remodeling Excellence (REX) Awards from the Master Builders Association of Pierce County (MBA Pierce), recognizing excellence in residential remodeling, interior design, craftsmanship, and project execution throughout the Puget Sound region.

The awards were presented during MBA Pierce's annual Remodeling Excellence Awards ceremony at the Tacoma Yacht Club on June 4, 2026. MBA Pierce represents more than 800 builders, remodelers, suppliers, and industry professionals and promotes excellence in residential construction and remodeling throughout the region. The association is affiliated with the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) and the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

Winning projects advance to the Building Industry Association of Washington's Excellence in Remodeling (EIR) Awards, where they compete against the top remodeling projects across Washington State.

This year, the Massey team won the Residential Interior Design award, which recognizes the team’s visionary design work and excellent craftsmanship in a mid-century modern home remodel in Sammamish. The homeowners wanted a warm, light-filled space that stayed true to the home's original character. By highlighting the gorgeous wood paneling and layering some modern aesthetics, the team designed a home that will stand the test of time.

Massey Remodel + Design is a family-owned, veteran-run home remodeling company that has served Pierce and King counties since 2018. The team delivers projects through a design-build model that integrates design, project management, estimating, and construction under one team. This collaborative approach helps homeowners navigate complex remodeling projects with a single point of accountability from concept through construction.

The annual REX Awards recognize residential remodeling projects that demonstrate excellence in design, craftsmanship, innovation, functionality, and client experience. Projects are evaluated through a blind judging process by industry professionals, and winners represent some of the most outstanding remodeling work completed throughout Pierce County each year.

Massey Remodel + Design owner James Massey says, “Receiving a REX Award is certainly an honor, but what it means most to me is seeing our team’s hard work recognized. These projects are never the result of one person’s efforts—they are the product of a talented group of professionals who care deeply about their craft, take ownership of their work, and are committed to serving our clients at the highest level. This award reflects the collaboration, accountability, attention to detail, and dedication that define who we are as a company. I’m grateful to work alongside people who consistently challenge themselves, solve problems, and raise the bar with every project. More than a personal achievement, I view this recognition as a celebration of what we accomplish together as a team.”

In addition to the Residential Interior Design award, Massey Remodel + Design won five other prestigious awards. The company received recognition for Kitchen Remodel Over $150,000, Kitchen Remodel Under $80,000, Bathroom Remodel $40,000-$75,000, Bathroom Remodel $75,000-$125,000, and Residential Specialty Flex Space.

The Kitchen Remodel Over $150,000 award recognized a modern luxury kitchen remodel in Tacoma overlooking Puget Sound. The Kitchen Remodel Under $80,000 award was presented for a Federal Way remodel that transformed a small kitchen into a highly functional and beautiful space tailored to the homeowners' needs.

Another Federal Way project received the Bathroom Remodel $40,000-$75,000 award for reimagining a cramped bathroom layout and incorporating square footage from a nearby closet. The result is a moody, spa-inspired retreat featuring a walk-in shower and striking tile work.

The Bathroom Remodel $75,000-$125,000 award recognized a builder-grade bathroom remodel in Puyallup that was transformed into a bright, airy retreat featuring an arched alcove, sculptural air tub, and custom vanity.

The Residential Specialty Flex Space award was presented for a custom home library in Sammamish that blends traditional architectural details with timeless design.

Together, these six awards reflect Massey Remodel + Design's commitment to thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and exceptional remodeling experiences for homeowners throughout Tacoma, Pierce County, Seattle's Eastside, and the greater Puget Sound region.

The company's focus on design is one of the qualities that sets it apart. Rather than relying on one-size-fits-all solutions, the Massey team creates spaces tailored to each client's home, lifestyle, and goals.

"I love sitting down with clients, listening to their dreams, and then translating those ideas into creative, one-of-a-kind solutions. Every client brings a new story, and our job is to design a home that tells it beautifully," says Genessa Massey, Principal Designer and Co-Owner.

While honored to be recognized by MBA Pierce, the Massey team is even prouder of the work they do to transform homes into functional, beautiful spaces that hold the stories and memories of the families they serve.

About Massey Remodel + Design

Massey Remodel + Design is an award-winning design-build remodeling company based in Tacoma, Washington. The firm specializes in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement finishing, whole-home renovations, interior design services, and home additions throughout Pierce County, King County, and Seattle's Eastside. Since 2018, the company has helped homeowners transform their homes through a collaborative design-build process focused on planning, craftsmanship, and exceptional client experiences.

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