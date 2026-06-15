Scofield Group Earns RealTrends Verified Team Recognition for Third Consecutive Year in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas real estate brokerage reports 219 closed transactions and $93mm+ through May 2026 closed sales while continuing its producer-focused growth model.
RealTrends Verified is one of the real estate industry's most respected recognition programs, utilizing independently verified transaction and sales volume data to identify top-producing real estate professionals, teams, and brokerages across the United States.
The recognition follows another strong year of growth and performance for Scofield Group. Based on independently verified 2025 production submitted to RealTrends Verified, Scofield Group closed 479 residential real estate transactions totaling more than $210 million in sales volume.
As a result, Scofield Group was recognized by RealTrends Verified in 2026 as one of Nevada's top-performing real estate teams, ranking #2 in Nevada for transaction sides, #2 in Nevada for sales volume, #83 nationwide for transaction sides, and #105 nationwide for sales volume among RealTrends Verified teams.
Through May 2026 year-to-date production, the brokerage has already closed 219 residential real estate transactions totaling $93,550,860 in closed sales volume throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas, and surrounding Southern Nevada communities.
Additionally, 146 of those transactions were sourced and converted through Zillow Preferred opportunities, resulting in $623,520 in success fees paid to Zillow while helping hundreds of home buyers and home sellers successfully navigate the Las Vegas real estate market.
"Earning RealTrends Verified recognition for the third consecutive year is a reflection of the incredible agents, leadership, systems, and accountability standards that drive our brokerage every day," said Kirby Scofield, Broker and Owner of Scofield Group. "Being recognized as the #2 team in Nevada for both transaction sides and sales volume, while also ranking among the top real estate teams in the United States, is an achievement our entire organization is proud of."
Over the past year, Scofield Group has continued refining its producer-focused brokerage model. Rather than pursuing growth through agent count alone, the company has focused on supporting active, productive agents through coaching, technology, lead generation, accountability, and operational support. This approach has resulted in increased production, stronger client experiences, and continued recognition among the top-performing real estate organizations in Las Vegas.
The brokerage has also intentionally focused on surrounding producers with producers, creating an environment where committed real estate professionals can collaborate, grow, and better serve clients throughout Southern Nevada. By concentrating resources on agent development, consumer experience, and accountability, Scofield Group continues to raise the standard for real estate service in the Las Vegas Valley.
Scofield Group serves a wide range of residential real estate clients throughout Southern Nevada, including first-time home buyers, move-up buyers, luxury home buyers, relocation clients, investors, new construction home buyers, and home sellers seeking expert representation in an increasingly competitive market.
The brokerage's service areas include Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas, Enterprise, Green Valley, Southern Highlands, Centennial Hills, Inspirada, Skye Canyon, and other communities throughout Clark County.
As the Las Vegas real estate market continues to evolve, Scofield Group remains committed to leveraging technology, consumer-focused marketing, agent development, and local expertise to help clients make informed real estate decisions.
The company expects continued growth throughout the remainder of 2026 as it expands opportunities for both consumers and real estate professionals seeking a results-driven brokerage environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Scofield Group?
Scofield Group is a Las Vegas, Nevada real estate brokerage serving home buyers, home sellers, investors, relocation clients, luxury home clients, and new construction buyers throughout Southern Nevada.
Who owns Scofield Group?
Scofield Group is led by Broker and Owner Kirby Scofield.
Where does Scofield Group serve clients?
The brokerage serves Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas, Enterprise, Green Valley, Southern Highlands, Centennial Hills, Inspirada, Skye Canyon, and surrounding Southern Nevada communities.
What is RealTrends Verified?
RealTrends Verified is one of the real estate industry's most recognized ranking and verification programs based on independently verified residential transaction and sales volume data.
How did Scofield Group rank in RealTrends Verified?
Based on independently verified 2025 production, Scofield Group ranked #2 in Nevada for transaction sides, #2 in Nevada for sales volume, #83 nationwide for transaction sides, and #105 nationwide for sales volume among RealTrends Verified teams.
How many transactions has Scofield Group closed in 2026?
Scofield Group has closed 219 residential real estate transactions totaling $93,550,860 in closed sales volume through May 2026 year-to-date production.
About Scofield Group
Scofield Group is a Las Vegas, Nevada real estate brokerage serving buyers, sellers, investors, relocation clients, luxury home clients, and new construction home buyers throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The brokerage specializes in residential real estate across Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas, and surrounding Southern Nevada communities.
Led by Broker and Owner Kirby Scofield, Scofield Group has earned RealTrends Verified recognition for three consecutive years and is recognized as one of the top-performing real estate organizations in Nevada. Based on independently verified 2025 production, the brokerage ranked #2 in Nevada for transaction sides, #2 in Nevada for sales volume, #83 nationwide for transaction sides, and #105 nationwide for sales volume among RealTrends Verified teams. The company combines agent expertise, technology, marketing, coaching, accountability, and consumer-focused service to help clients achieve their real estate goals.
Kirby Scofield
Scofield Group
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