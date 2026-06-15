Please be advised that the Board office will be closed to in-person visitors on the following dates:

  • June 15, 2026
  • June 18, 2026
  • June 24, 2026
  • July 1, 2026
  • July 7, 2026
  • July 15, 2026

During these closures, Board staff will be working remotely and will remain available by email and telephone. Regular business operations will continue remotely.

 