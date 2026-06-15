MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium Plots a Course for the Pacific Northwest

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Career Development Symposium will bring MyNavy HR representatives directly to Sailors throughout the Pacific Northwest region, June 23-26, 2026.

CDS PACNORWEST is scheduled to visit Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton on June 23, Naval Base Kitsap Bangor on June 24, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island on June 25, and Naval Station Everett on June 26.

Hosted by Navy Personnel Command, CDS connects Sailors with subject matter experts from across the MyNavy HR enterprise, offering opportunities to receive authoritative assistance, informational training sessions, and insightful career development programs and benefits.

"CDS is about bringing subject matter experts directly to the fleet," said Navy Personnel Command Force Master Chief Bill Houlihan. "Sailors shouldn't have to guess about the policies, programs, and opportunities that impact their careers. We provide Sailors with direct access to the personnel who manage those programs and can provide real answers right there at our trade show."

CDS PACNORWEST is scheduled to host full day events including all-hands calls with MyNavy HR senior leaders ready to answer Sailor questions. The main event is the CDS trade show where Sailors will have the opportunity to walk the showroom and engage with detailers, community managers, and personnel policy experts who are there to discuss a wide range of career options with attendees.

For many Sailors, a single conversation at CDS can provide clarity on advancement eligibility, detailing opportunities, special programs, education benefits, commissioning avenues, and much more. Instead of navigating multiple websites or waiting for responses through various channels, Sailors can speak directly with the experts and senior leaders responsible for the programs.

CDS PACNORWEST is open to Sailors of all ranks, command leadership, career counselors, command pay and personnel administrators and anyone seeking a better understanding of Navy personnel policies and career opportunities.

"Every Sailor has questions about what's next in their career," said Houlihan. "Whether you're preparing for advancement, considering a special program, planning your next assignment or approaching retirement, CDS provides information that can help you make informed decisions and take ownership of your future."

The information shared during CDS benefits all levels of leadership. During chief petty officer calls and command triad discussions with MyNavy HR senior leadership, command leaders gain valuable insight into the programs and resources available to support their personnel, helping them better mentor Sailors, improve career development efforts and strengthen mission readiness.

CDS provides the framework and opportunities to be competitive for advancement and future billets and facilitates direct access to the latest policy updates and resources needed to develop the next generation of warfighters.

For more information on the Career Development Symposium, visit: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management/CDS/.