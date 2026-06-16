New AI Platform Launches ‘Voice Score’ Metric to Analyze and Track Vocal Health

Free voice score

Operating similarly to a health tracker, the newly launched platform measures core pillars of vocal performance without requiring user registration.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where artificial intelligence is transforming personal health and wellness, a new platform is turning attention to an overlooked indicator of well-being and communication effectiveness: the human voice. Voicelyt , an AI-powered voice analysis and coaching platform, today announced its public launch with a first-of-its-kind Voice Score metric that gives users an instant, data-driven picture of vocal health and communication quality.Just as wearable devices measure heart rate and sleep quality, and credit scores measure financial health, Voicelyt’s proprietary Voice Score measures the four core pillars of vocal performance — pitch, clarity, strain, and stability — delivering an actionable score in seconds from a simple voice recording.Unlike most AI wellness tools that require account creation before delivering value, Voicelyt allows individuals to record a sample and receive a full Voice Score instantly, completely free and without signing up. Users can experience the platform’s core intelligence before establishing an account.“Your voice carries more information than most people realize — it reflects your stress levels, your confidence, your physical health, and how others perceive you,” said Ezomo Samuel, Founder of Voicelyt. “We built Voicelyt so that anyone, anywhere in the world, can understand their voice the same way they understand their step count or their heart rate. No jargon, no barriers — just instant insight.”The launch comes as global interest in AI-driven health and wellness tools reaches an all-time high, with consumers increasingly seeking personalized, data-backed insights beyond traditional healthcare. Voice analysis represents an emerging frontier in this space, with research increasingly linking vocal patterns to stress, fatigue, emotional state, and overall health.Voicelyt’s platform is accessible via web browser with no application download required, making it immediately available to a global audience. The free tier provides ongoing access to Voice Score analysis, with premium features available for users seeking deeper coaching and progress tracking over time.About VoicelytVoicelyt is an AI-powered voice analysis and coaching platform that helps individuals understand and improve vocal health and communication effectiveness through its proprietary Voice Score metric. Voicelyt is free to try at Voicelyt.com with no account registration required.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.