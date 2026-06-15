Cuban American Soldier realizes ambitions in Army Reserve

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. – For Spc. Andy Soto, the memories of his childhood in Havana, Cuba, are vague at best. At the age of seven he emigrated to the United States with his parents and siblings, his father hoping to find a more fulfilling, prosperous life for the family.

Seventeen years later, Soto is benefiting from his father’s decision, enrolled in college pursuing his second bachelor’s degree, while serving in the Army Reserve as an automated logistical specialist, for the 873rd Quartermaster Company, 332nd Transportation Battalion, 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary).

The military has been a constant in his family – Soto’s father once served in the Cuban army as a major, while his brother is a retired sergeant first class in the US Army – both inspiring Soto to serve the nation he now calls home.

It wasn’t always easy, life in Havana being a struggle for his family during his younger years, Soto recalled.

“It could be rough – most stores were shut down, we didn’t have air conditioning – but I spent most of my time outside playing with my friends, being a normal kid,” Soto said. “My father was an administrator for a bakery, a job he was given after leaving the Cuban army.”

Soto said his father was forced to leave the army after his grandfather left for the United States, failing to follow orders to cease communications with him.

“He chose to refuse and was ostracized. He spent several months in prison as a result. Once out he was given his job with the bakery,” Soto said.

His father eventually made the choice to leave Cuba, aware of the inadequate living conditions and ongoing persecution for having family in the United States.

“He was able to secure a visa through a lottery, which allowed us to visit the U.S.,” Soto explained. “Through the wet-foot, dry-foot act that allowed Cubans to seek permanent residency, we were able to stay.”

Adjusting to a new life in Miami had its difficulties, but Soto was encouraged by his brother who joined the Army, giving him inspiration for the future.

“My brother’s eight years older than me and was 19 when he joined, so I looked up to him,” Soto said. “I used to put on his uniform when I was little and pretend to salute. I didn’t know what I was doing, but I knew I wanted to be like my brother.”

Soto enlisted at 18 after graduating from Felix Varela High School and was recruited by his brother, working at the Royal Palm Recruiting Station in Palm Beach.

“He convinced me to become an automated logistical specialist, with skills translating to civilian life in warehouse operations and logistics,” Soto said. “He pushed me to go on active duty, but I didn’t want to copy everything he’d done and went into the reserve.

Soto completed his Initial Entry Training and started college, while furthering his Army Reserve career, which despite its challenges is now paying off for Soto, as he participates in large-scale training events like Operation Sentinel Justice.

“I feel I’m a good Soldier; the unit trusts me with a lot of responsibility for a specialist and I’m looking forward to an upcoming deployment next year,” he said.

Soto is also attending Miami’s Florida International University full-time, where he is immersed in study.

“I’m working on my second degree in anthropology, my first was in history,” Soto said. “I’ll have to take a year off for my deployment, but I'll complete it when I get back."

Soto is content to remain in the Army Reserve and is thankful for the life he’s been blessed with.

“If I was still in Cuba, I don’t know what I’d be doing – I’m forever grateful to the United States and Army for everything it’s given me,’ Soto said.