Cassia Crossbill Interpretive Sign unveiled at Diamondfield Jack Campground in the South Hills

While lodgepole pine forests are common throughout the Rocky Mountains, the Cassia Crossbill is found only in southern Idaho's South Hills and Albion Mountains. Unlike other lodgepole pine forests, these mountains lack red squirrels, which are the primary competitors for lodgepole pine seeds in most areas. This unique ecological relationship allowed the Cassia Crossbill to evolve into a distinct species found nowhere else in the world.

"Sharing information with the public about Idaho's unique wildlife helps people understand the importance of conserving the habitats these species depend on," said Lyn Snoddy, Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Diversity Biologist. "This interpretive panel highlights the special connection between the South Hills landscape and the wildlife that call it home."

The interpretive sign provides visitors with an opportunity to learn about the Cassia Crossbill while exploring the area where the species lives. The panel also highlights ongoing conservation efforts and the importance of maintaining healthy lodgepole pine forests for future generations.

The Cassia Crossbill Working Group continues to collaborate on research, habitat management, and public education efforts aimed at conserving this unique Idaho species and the landscape it depends on.