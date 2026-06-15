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Maryland Stadium Authority Approves Oriole Park Upgrades

From the Baltimore Orioles 

Baltimore, Md - Today, the Maryland Stadium Authority approved plans for upgrades to Oriole Park at Camden Yards which include: a new center field videoboard, right field wall display, upper deck and club level ribbon boards, and a unified control room.

The new center field videoboard will be two and a half times larger than the existing videoboard, making it the 12th largest videoboard among Major League Baseball stadiums.  In total, there will be 1,125 feet of new ribbon board and 16,681,456 new pixels added throughout Camden Yards, all featuring 4K resolution.

The enhancements, scheduled to begin following the 2025 season and be operational for 2026, will help us better connect fans to the gameday experience.

Fans can learn more and follow along with the renovations at Orioles.com/OrioleParkUpgrades. Renderings of the new videoboard are attached, courtesy of the Baltimore Orioles.

Renderings courtesy of the Baltimore Orioles
 

Rendering of new video board at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

  View from outfield seating of new video board at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

  Ariel view of back of new video board at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

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Maryland Stadium Authority Approves Oriole Park Upgrades

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