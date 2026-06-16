California Tortilla Serves Up Father’s Day Savings with Gift Card Bonus Offer

Plus, the brand celebrates throwback pricing with $5 off Burritos and Bowls exclusively on June 24

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Father’s Day is right around the corner on Sunday, June 21 and California Tortilla , the fast-casual restaurant known for its bold "California-style" Mexican food, is helping guests celebrate dad with flavorful savings and limited-time deals.From now until June 21, guests will receive a $10 bonus coupon for every $25 spent on gift cards, making it easier to treat dad to his California Tortilla favorites. The offer is valid at all locations and includes both physical and digital gift cards.Plus, California Tortilla is throwing back pricing with $5 off Burritos and Bowls for one day only on June 24. Guests can enjoy fan-favorite options, including the Screamin' Honey Lime, Crunchy BBQ Ranch, Classic, or Blackened Chicken Caesar Burritos or Bowls at the special throwback price. Limit one promotional entrée per guest.“We’re helping guests stretch their dollars and celebrate dad with even more of the Cal Tort flavors he loves this Father’s Day through our gift card bonus offer,” said Keith Goldman, President & CEO of California Tortilla. “Gift cards continue to be one of the easiest and most appreciated gifts to give, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with craveable food. Whether it’s Father’s Day or any occasion throughout the year, our chef-inspired menu makes it easy to share a great meal.”Guests who purchase California Tortilla gift cards or e-cards between June 8–21 will qualify for the $10 bonus coupon for every $25 purchased. Bonus coupons are valid for a future visit and may not be combined with other offers. See restaurant for complete details.Physical gift cards are available for purchase in-store, while e-gift cards may be purchased online at Californiatortilla.com/gift-cards. Gift cards may be purchased in any amount between $10 and $100, but guests should be sure to spend at least $25 to unlock the bonus offer.Want Burrito Elito status? Signing up for the rewards program is free and easy. Guests can join by downloading the California Tortilla app via the App Store or Google Play, registering online , or signing up in-store. Members earn points on every purchase, enjoy exclusive rewards, and stay up to date on the latest offers and promotions.For more information, visit www.californiatortilla.com or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @CalTort.About California TortillaCalifornia Tortillais a unique fast-casual restaurant concept that serves a chef-inspired menu of “California-style” Mexican food, including burritos, tacos, bowls, and salads. Since 1995, “Cal Tort,” as it is affectionately known, has brought a fresh perspective to Mexican food by offering bold and exciting flavor profiles, high-quality, fresh ingredients, and an array of sauces and toppings. With 27 locations, the company has earned numerous accolades, including being named one of FastCasual.com’s “Top 100 Movers & Shakers,” Washington City Paper’s “Best Fast Casual in D.C.,” and Washingtonian’s Best Mexican, Best Taco, Best Burrito, Best Kid Friendly Restaurant, and Best Vegetarian offering.

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