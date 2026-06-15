Nissan Leads Mississippi Made Gallery Talk about Local Innovation

On Tuesday, June 9, Nissan representatives visited the Two Mississippi Museums for “Mississippi Made Gallery Talk: Innovation” in its Medgar and Myrlie Evers Exhibition Hall.

Jake Garner, senior manager, purchasing, talked about the Canton Nissan Vehicle Assembly Plant. The location has the capacity to produce about 410,000 vehicles a year and employ over 3,000 Mississippians. Nissan is a longstanding partner of the Two Mississippi Museums.

Garner discussed how the plant is looking to the future, with hybrid cars and updated assembly techniques. Despite the production industry’s incline towards automation, Garner said, "it's important that our vehicles are touched by people at some point in manufacturing."

The Canton plant plays a large role in the local community and economy.

The next two Mississippi Made gallery talks will cover industry and entertainment. Click here to follow the Mississippi Department of Archives and History Weekly Update to keep up with events at the Two Mississippi Museums.