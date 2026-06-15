BOISE, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today the formation of the Governor's Working Group on College Athletics, a targeted effort to examine how Idaho's four-year institutions can remain competitive as the national collegiate athletics landscape undergoes significant change.

The working group will hear directly from athletics departments at each of the state's public universities and identify state and local policy solutions and investment opportunities tailored to each institution's needs.

"Idaho's colleges and universities deliver real value to students, communities, our economy, and our athletics programs are a meaningful part of that. This working group will make sure we're not sitting on the sidelines,” Governor Little said.

The working group will be chaired by Idaho Falls businessman Cortney Liddiard and includes the following members:

Kurt Liebich — President of the Idaho State Board of Education

— President of the Idaho State Board of Education Senator Lori Den Hartog — Senate Majority Leader for the Idaho Senate

— Senate Majority Leader for the Idaho Senate Representative Jason Monks — Majority Leader of the Idaho House of Representatives

— Majority Leader of the Idaho House of Representatives Troy V. Bell - President and CEO of TanaBell Health Services and Founder, President, and CEO of Black Label Supplements. He is a proud Idaho State University alumnus, a former Idaho State University Foundation board member, and a former Bengal football student-athlete who was part of Idaho State University’s 2002 Big Sky Championship team.

- President and CEO of TanaBell Health Services and Founder, President, and CEO of Black Label Supplements. He is a proud Idaho State University alumnus, a former Idaho State University Foundation board member, and a former Bengal football student-athlete who was part of Idaho State University’s 2002 Big Sky Championship team. Mark Miller — CEO of Miller Family Holdings and former Chairman of the Board of Idaho First Bank

— CEO of Miller Family Holdings and former Chairman of the Board of Idaho First Bank Debbie Hetherington — Retired owner and partner at Premier Insurance and former Board Member for the University of Idaho Foundation

— Retired owner and partner at Premier Insurance and former Board Member for the University of Idaho Foundation Mike Tatko — Community Relations Manager for Avista Utilities in the Lewis-Clark region and member of the Lewis-Clark State College Foundation Board.

As the White House and Congress explore potential federal reforms, the working group will focus on what Idaho can do at the state and local level. After reviewing efforts underway in other states, the group will evaluate the feasibility and potential impact of available options before presenting recommendations to the Governor on strategies that support the long-term competitiveness and sustainability of intercollegiate athletics in Idaho.

The working group is expected to present its findings and recommendations to the Governor in September.