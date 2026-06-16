Franz Inc. Named to Database Trends and Application’s Top 100 Companies in Data

DBTA 100 - Franz Inc. AllegroGraph - Franz Inc.

AllegroGraph’s GraphTalker advances Neuro-Symbolic AI with a natural-language interface that queries knowledge graphs, reasons over data, and explains answers

LAFAYETTE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franz Inc. , an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology for Neuro-Symbolic AI Solutions, today announced it has been selected by Database Trends and Applications as a Top 100 Company that matters most in data.“The big data and analytics space continue to be shaken up by the increasing pressure to integrate AI into the business,” said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher, Database Trends and Applications. “However, diving headfirst without guardrails can be a high-stakes introduction to artificial intelligence. It all comes down to trust: trust in data, trust in technology solutions, and trust in each other. To help bring new resources and innovation to light, each year, Database Trends and Applications magazine showcases the DBTA 100, a list of forward-thinking companies seeking to expand what’s possible with data for their customers.”"We are honored by this industry recognition,” said Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO, Franz Inc. “It is a testament to the critical role that Knowledge Graphs play in creating the next generation of AI-driven applications. Neuro-Symbolic AI represents the next evolution of Artificial Intelligence, where the integration of symbolic reasoning with machine learning delivers unparalleled accuracy, interpretability, and versatility. This approach advances AI technology and ensures that complex decision-making processes are transparent and reliable, setting new benchmarks for the industry.”Franz Inc. recently released AllegroGraph v9.0 featuring GraphTalker , a new AI agent for interacting with enterprise Knowledge Graphs through natural language. More than a chatbot for Knowledge Graphs, GraphTalker is an AI agent that reasons across graph structures, explores data relationships, explains its answers, generates and refines queries, and turns natural-language requests into trusted, actionable answers.GraphTalker enables business and technical users to ask natural-language questions of their Knowledge Graphs and receive verified answers, data analysis, and reusable query workflows. Unlike traditional natural-language-to-query systems that attempt a one-shot translation from prompt to query, GraphTalker uses an iterative, agent-driven approach that explores schema, tests queries, learns from errors, and refines results until it produces a working answer.With GraphTalker, AllegroGraph advances Franz’s vision for enterprise AI where Knowledge Graphs are the semantic layer for agent-ready data, combining symbolic reasoning, graph analytics, vector search, and LLM-powered natural-language interaction.“GraphTalker represents a major step forward for enterprise AI because it moves beyond simple chat and into agentic interaction with the Knowledge Graph itself,” said Dr. Aasman, “It can inspect the schema, understand relationships, test hypotheses, refine queries, and explain its reasoning. That is exactly the kind of Neuro-Symbolic foundation enterprises need for trusted, explainable AI agents.”AllegroGraph was identified as a Neuro-Symbolic AI (NSAI) solution vendor in Gartner’s April 2026 report, Investing in Neurosymbolic AI? Know Which Vendors Meet Your Specific Demands. The report notes that agentic systems are subject to increased scrutiny due to ongoing concerns over core AI challenges and risks, and that NSAI solutions will be vital to organizations’ agentic AI journeys by providing stronger explainability, traceability, and rule-based decision-making constraints. The report positions NSAI as a key configurable AI guardrail designed to address concerns over data privacy, intellectual property, information integrity, and hallucinations. Source: Gartner, Investing in Neurosymbolic AI? Know Which Vendors Meet Your Specific Demands, April 2026.Franz Inc. was recently listed as a Context Graph sample vendor in Gartner’s 2026 Hype Cycle for Agentic AI. Gartner defines context graphs as evolving structures that connect data, states, actions, and goals into a single graph used for agentic AI. According to Gartner, context graphs extend knowledge graphs by capturing operational context, decision traces, governance metadata, and semantic meaning, while preserving temporal and causal links to show why decisions were made and how reasoning unfolded. Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Agentic AI, April 2026.New Capabilities in AllegroGraph include:• GraphTalker AI Agent: A natural-language interface that allows users to query, analyze, and reason over enterprise Knowledge Graphs without needing to write SPARQL.• Iterative Query Generation and Validation: GraphTalker does not simply generate a query and hope for the best. It explores the semantic layer, examines schema, reviews examples, tests queries, interprets failures, and improves its approach step by step.• Schema-Aware Intelligence: GraphTalker uses SHACL-based shape descriptions and navigable schema overviews so the agent can understand classes, properties, and relationships before generating queries.• Stateful, Multi-Turn Analysis: Users can refine questions, pursue follow-ups, and maintain context across longer analytical sessions.• Embed GraphTalker as an Independent Agent into End-User Applications: GraphTalker can be integrated directly into enterprise applications, portals, dashboards, notebooks, and AI agent workflows, allowing organizations to deliver natural-language Knowledge Graph interaction to their own users. Through its HTTP-based API and evaluation server, developers can submit natural-language questions from any application and return structured, explainable answers powered by AllegroGraph.• Enterprise Semantic Layer for Agentic AI: AllegroGraph v9.0 strengthens the role of the Knowledge Graph as the governed, explainable, and standards-based semantic layer that connects enterprise data to AI agents.GraphTalker has been applied across enterprise HR analytics, product catalogs, biomedical Knowledge Graphs, and geospatial data. Without retraining or domain-specific tuning, it adapts by exploring schema and data at query time, giving organizations a practical way to scale natural-language access across multiple domains.About AllegroGraphAllegroGraph is the first Neuro-Symbolic AI Platform that fuses machine learning (statistical AI) with symbolic AI, enabling it to solve complex problems with fewer data and provide explainable outcomes. This unique combination expands its use across a wide range of tasks and enhances human interpretability of AI decisions.About Franz, Inc.Franz Inc. stands at the forefront of AI innovation, offering Neuro-Symbolic AI solutions that transform complex data into actionable and comprehensible insights. The company’s flagship platform, AllegroGraph, merges the analytical strength of deep learning with the precision of logical reasoning, establishing itself as a critical resource for Enterprises aiming to capitalize on the latest advancements in AI technology. Franz Inc. delivers potent, scalable, and accessible solutions designed to navigate the complexities of today’s data-driven environments.

GraphTalker in AllegroGraph

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