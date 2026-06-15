20 Companies Receive New York State Service-Disabled Veteran-Owne...

Commissioner Jeanette Moy today announced that the following 20 businesses were recently certified by the New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Division of Service-Disabled Veterans’ Business Development.

These certifications reflect New York State’s ongoing commitment to supporting those who have served by expanding economic opportunities and strengthening pathways for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (SDVOBs) to grow and succeed.

The newly certified businesses are:

RGR Infrastructure Services, located in Marila, N.Y., provides infrastructure consulting and project support services.

Paragon Supply, located in Syracuse, N.Y., is a distributor of masonry, hardscape, and tile supplies.

Post Media Works, located in Santa Ynez, Calif., specializes in videography and photography services for digital marketing campaigns.

Bob Builds WNY, located in Orchard Park, N.Y., is a residential construction contractor.

Transition Consulting, located in Downingtown, Pa., specializes in debt mediation for small businesses.

Bottway, located in Galway, N.Y., provides commercial and residential property management services.

Universal Tech, located in Jackson Heights, N.Y., offers information technology consulting services.

Silent Security Solutions, located in Carle Place, N.Y., reviews home security and digital safety tools.

Banneret Business Solutions, located in New York, N.Y., offers landscaping, gardening, and snow removal services.

Harmony Mental Health Counseling, located in Pleasantville, N.Y., provides mental health care to veterans and their families.

Continuum Node Group, located in Webster, N.Y., specializes in AI and software development consulting.

Genuine Management, located in Jersey City, N.J., provides building construction services.

Precision Synergy, located in Fayetteville, N.Y., specializes in business-to-business consulting services.

JLG Construction Services, located in Pine City, N.Y., provides project support to the public and private sectors.

Devil Dog Woodworks, located in Albany, N.Y., is a carpentry contractor.

Civil Logistics, located in Canyon Lake, Texas, provides disaster management and assessment services.

Magnum Opus, located in Phoenix, Ariz., supports clients by modernizing and transforming customer experiences.

Mavec Solutions, located in Wading River, N.Y., provides staffing and consulting for administrative and compliance needs.

D&R Cleaning, located in Painted Post, N.Y., specializes in janitorial services.

Northeast Environmental Water Technologies, located in Southwick, Mass., provides industrial water-testing services.

The OGS Division of Service-Disabled Veterans’ Business Development was created in May 2014 through the enactment of the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Act. There are 1,430 certified businesses.

The Act promotes and encourages the participation of Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses in NYS public procurements of public works, commodities, services, and technology to foster and advance economic development in the state. A directory of New York State-Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses and more information about the program and the certification process can be found at ogs.ny.gov/Veterans.