NYS Office of General Services to Hold Public Auction for Finger...

New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner Jeanette Moy today announced a public auction for state-owned property in Cayuga County at 57 Arterial West in the city of Auburn. The auction will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at Memorial City Hall, 24 South Street in Auburn. Bidder check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Property Description:

Location : 57 Arterial West, Auburn, NY (less than five miles from the northern end of Owasco Lake in the Finger Lakes Region).

: 57 Arterial West, Auburn, NY (less than five miles from the northern end of Owasco Lake in the Finger Lakes Region). Lot & Zoning : 0.46-acre lot zoned Neighborhood Commercial (NC).

: 0.46-acre lot zoned Neighborhood Commercial (NC). Size & Layout : 3,244 square feet featuring 10 rooms (5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, and family room).

: 3,244 square feet featuring 10 rooms (5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, and family room). Exterior : Stucco-over-brick exterior, paved driveway with parking for 4–5 vehicles, a free-standing 160-square-foot rear shed, and a chain-link fence on three sides.

: Stucco-over-brick exterior, paved driveway with parking for 4–5 vehicles, a free-standing 160-square-foot rear shed, and a chain-link fence on three sides. Utilities : Municipal water and sewer, electricity, natural gas, telephone, and cable.

: Municipal water and sewer, electricity, natural gas, telephone, and cable. Heating: Natural gas-fired Weil-McLain boiler hot water heating system (installed in 2024).

Complete details, including photos, legal and reference documents, and auction requirements, can be found at ogs.ny.gov/nysstore by clicking on “Real Estate Auctions.”

Site visits will be conducted by appointment only on:

Tuesday, June 23, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To register for a site visit or to inquire about additional times, call (518) 408-5652 or email [email protected].

Auction Details:

The property is being sold “as-is.” Prospective bidders are strongly encouraged to obtain professional advice prior to the public sale to ensure compliance with building codes and any planned use of the property. They are also encouraged to contact a financial institution prior to the auction to obtain pre-contract credit clearance and borrowing guidelines.

A 2.5 percent broker’s commission will be paid by the State of New York to a qualified real estate broker who represents the successful bidder at the time of the closing. Bidder and broker affidavits must be submitted to [email protected] by noon on Thursday, July 16.

About the New York State Office of General Services

For 65 years, the New York State Office of General Services (OGS) has served as the operational engine of New York State government. By managing real property, designing modern facilities, and streamlining procurement, OGS handles complex government logistics so partner agencies can focus on serving the people of New York.

Discover how OGS continues to support New York at ogs.ny.gov and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.