LA Weekly Features Don Worley's Cannes 2026 Slate and Second Chance Pictures Expansion

Actor and producer Don Worley at Cannes Film Festival 2026

Feature Profiles the Actor-Producer's Festival Week, the Slate He Is Building Through Second Chance Pictures, and His Expansion Into Vertical Series

We're building Second Chance to move across formats, from theatrical to vertical, and the response this year told me we're pointing in the right direction.” — Don Worley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LA Weekly has published a new feature on actor and producer Don Worley, following a Cannes 2026 in which he arrived at the festival with three films in the mix and a featured spot on one of its industry panels.

The publication reports that the film Worley brought to the market himself is his award-winning indie A Time for Sunset, which took Best Thriller at the Culver City Film Festival, earned a 9/10 from Film Threat, and is currently streaming on Apple TV and Amazon. LA Weekly notes that he also appears as an actor in Neil Burger's action thriller Barracuda, alongside Anthony Mackie and Dafne Keen, and in the holiday horror-comedy Christmas at the Kringles, set for a wide theatrical release on November 20 through Tom Ortenberg's Briarcliff Entertainment.

At the festival, the feature reports, Worley joined "The Future of Film," a panel hosted by MovieMaker Magazine at La Muse on the Cannes beachfront, in conversation with MovieMaker Editor-in-Chief Tim Molloy, actress-producer Jaime King, and producer Fernando Ferro.

The LA Weekly profile also covers the slate Worley is building through his production company, Second Chance Pictures, which the publication reports currently has six projects in active production or pre-production. Among them is the faith-based crime thriller The Tempering, starring Angie Harmon, which Worley rewrote and which is heading into principal photography. The feature additionally examines his move into vertical series — the mobile-first format he is producing and acting in with a cast that includes Tara Reid, Vivica Fox, and Alexis Knapp.

"Cannes was a chance to be in the room while the business works out where it's going," Worley said. "We're building Second Chance to move across formats, from theatrical to vertical, and the response this year told me we're pointing in the right direction."

The full feature is available now at LA Weekly: https://www.laweekly.com/don-worleys-cannes-take-an-anthony-mackie-thriller-a-kevin-lewis-horror-comedy-and-an-angie-harmon-faith-thriller-in-the-works/

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