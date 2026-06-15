Route 29 southbound ramp to I-66 westbound nighttime closure in Centreville June 16

CENTREVILLE – Weather permitting, the southbound Route 29 ramp to westbound I-66 at Exit 52 in Centreville will be closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, for asphalt patching, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be detoured via southbound Route 29, U-turn at the O’Day Drive (Route 969) intersection onto northbound Route 29, and northbound Route 29 back to westbound I-66.

Drivers are asked to follow posted detour signs.

You can get traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511virginia.org, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.

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