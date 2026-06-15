STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION

JON S. ITOMURA

CHAIR

HAWAI‘I PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION EXTENDS SUBMISSION DEADLINE FOR LIABILITY CAP RULEMAKING

MEDIA ALERT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 15, 2026

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission has extended the deadline for stakeholder submissions related to its ongoing liability cap rulemaking process from June 15, 2026 to June 30, 2026.

The extension provides interested parties with additional time to prepare and submit comments, information and recommendations to inform the commission’s consideration of potential liability cap frameworks established under Act 258 . The law directs the commission to initiate a rulemaking process to establish the maximum amount each electric utility may pay to resolve claims arising from any covered catastrophic wildfires.

Stakeholders, organizations and members of the public are encouraged to review available materials and submit their input by Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

What: Extension of stakeholder submission deadline for the Liability Cap Rulemaking

Previous Deadline: June 15, 2026

New Deadline: June 30, 2026

Submit Input: HERE

Questions: [email protected]

Additional information regarding the rulemaking process, background materials and submission instructions are available at on the commission’s liability cap rulemaking webpage at https://puc.hawaii.gov/hazard-mitigation-resilience-and-recovery/liability-cap-rulemaking/

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