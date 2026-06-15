HAWAI‘I PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION EXTENDS SUBMISSION DEADLINE FOR LIABILITY CAP RULEMAKING
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA
NADINE Y. ANDO
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION
JON S. ITOMURA
CHAIR
HAWAI‘I PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION EXTENDS SUBMISSION DEADLINE FOR LIABILITY CAP RULEMAKING
MEDIA ALERT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 15, 2026
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission has extended the deadline for stakeholder submissions related to its ongoing liability cap rulemaking process from June 15, 2026 to June 30, 2026.
The extension provides interested parties with additional time to prepare and submit comments, information and recommendations to inform the commission’s consideration of potential liability cap frameworks established under Act 258. The law directs the commission to initiate a rulemaking process to establish the maximum amount each electric utility may pay to resolve claims arising from any covered catastrophic wildfires.
Stakeholders, organizations and members of the public are encouraged to review available materials and submit their input by Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
What: Extension of stakeholder submission deadline for the Liability Cap Rulemaking
Previous Deadline: June 15, 2026
New Deadline: June 30, 2026
Submit Input: HERE
Questions: [email protected]
Additional information regarding the rulemaking process, background materials and submission instructions are available at on the commission’s liability cap rulemaking webpage at https://puc.hawaii.gov/hazard-mitigation-resilience-and-recovery/liability-cap-rulemaking/
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