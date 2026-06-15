Tom Milana and Transworld Business Advisors Celebrate Junior Achievement 3DE Graduates and Awards 2 Student Scholarships

Thomas Milana M&A Advisor Transworld Business Advisors Global 3DE Classroom 3DR Graduation

Two Outstanding South Florida Students Receive Transworld Business Advisors Scholarships for Academic Achievement and Entrepreneurial Promise

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom R. Milana, MCBI, CM&AP, Partner | Managing Director of Transworld Business Advisors of Florida, recently joined educators, business leaders, community partners, students, and families in celebrating the graduation of participants in the Junior Achievement 3DE program, a nationally recognized educational initiative designed to prepare students for success in college, careers, and life.

As part of the graduation celebration, Transworld Business Advisors proudly presented its first-ever Transworld Business Advisors Scholarships, recognizing two exceptional students for their academic accomplishments, leadership qualities, and commitment to personal and professional growth.

The inaugural scholarship recipients were Melanie Sofia Acuna and Bryan Zelitt, each receiving a $500 scholarship to support their continued educational pursuits.

The scholarships were established to encourage and recognize students who have demonstrated the determination, curiosity, and entrepreneurial mindset that will help shape the next generation of business and community leaders.

"It was an honor to participate in this year's graduation ceremony and to recognize two remarkable young individuals with the first Transworld Business Advisors Scholarships," said Milana. "Programs such as Junior Achievement 3DE are helping students develop real-world skills that cannot always be learned in a traditional classroom. The future of our communities and our economy depends on investing in young people, and I am proud that Transworld Business Advisors can play a small role in supporting their educational journey."

Junior Achievement's 3DE program reimagines high school education through project-based learning that connects classroom instruction to real-world business challenges. Students work directly with corporate and community partners, gaining valuable experience in critical thinking, problem solving, collaboration, leadership, and professional communication.

Throughout the academic year, Milana participated as a volunteer judge, mentor, and business professional, assisting students as they developed and presented solutions to actual business case studies. The experience provided students with direct exposure to the business community while helping them understand the practical application of classroom concepts.

"The talent, creativity, and professionalism demonstrated by these students were truly impressive," Milana added. "Many of them are already developing the skills that future entrepreneurs, executives, and business owners will need to succeed in a rapidly changing world."

Transworld Business Advisors has long supported entrepreneurship, business ownership, and educational initiatives that foster economic opportunity. The creation of the scholarship program reflects the company's commitment to encouraging future generations of business leaders and supporting educational excellence throughout South Florida.

The firm plans to continue its involvement with Junior Achievement and explore opportunities to expand scholarship and mentorship programs in the future.

For more information about Tom R. Milana and Transworld Business Advisors of Florida, visit www.tworld.com or contact tom@tworld.com.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Florida

Transworld Business Advisors is one of the world's largest business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions organizations, helping entrepreneurs buy, sell, and grow privately held businesses. Through its network of offices and advisors, the company provides business sales, acquisitions, valuations, exit planning, and advisory services to clients throughout the United States and internationally.

About Junior Achievement of South Florida

Junior Achievement is one of the world's largest organizations dedicated to preparing young people for success through financial literacy, workforce readiness, and entrepreneurship education. Through innovative programs such as 3DE, Junior Achievement connects classroom learning with real-world business experiences, helping students develop the skills and confidence necessary to succeed in today's economy.

For more information, visit www.jasouthflorida.org.

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