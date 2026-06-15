Tom Milana and Transworld Business Advisors Celebrate Junior Achievement 3DE Graduates and Awards 2 Student Scholarships

photo of Thomas Milana of Transworld Business Advisors

Thomas Milana M&A Advisor

Transworld Business Advisors Global

Transworld Business Advisors Global

3DE Classroom

3DR Graduation

Two Outstanding South Florida Students Receive Transworld Business Advisors Scholarships for Academic Achievement and Entrepreneurial Promise

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom R. Milana, MCBI, CM&AP, Partner | Managing Director of Transworld Business Advisors of Florida, recently joined educators, business leaders, community partners, students, and families in celebrating the graduation of participants in the Junior Achievement 3DE program, a nationally recognized educational initiative designed to prepare students for success in college, careers, and life.

As part of the graduation celebration, Transworld Business Advisors proudly presented its first-ever Transworld Business Advisors Scholarships, recognizing two exceptional students for their academic accomplishments, leadership qualities, and commitment to personal and professional growth.

The inaugural scholarship recipients were Melanie Sofia Acuna and Bryan Zelitt, each receiving a $500 scholarship to support their continued educational pursuits.

The scholarships were established to encourage and recognize students who have demonstrated the determination, curiosity, and entrepreneurial mindset that will help shape the next generation of business and community leaders.

"It was an honor to participate in this year's graduation ceremony and to recognize two remarkable young individuals with the first Transworld Business Advisors Scholarships," said Milana. "Programs such as Junior Achievement 3DE are helping students develop real-world skills that cannot always be learned in a traditional classroom. The future of our communities and our economy depends on investing in young people, and I am proud that Transworld Business Advisors can play a small role in supporting their educational journey."

Junior Achievement's 3DE program reimagines high school education through project-based learning that connects classroom instruction to real-world business challenges. Students work directly with corporate and community partners, gaining valuable experience in critical thinking, problem solving, collaboration, leadership, and professional communication.

Throughout the academic year, Milana participated as a volunteer judge, mentor, and business professional, assisting students as they developed and presented solutions to actual business case studies. The experience provided students with direct exposure to the business community while helping them understand the practical application of classroom concepts.

"The talent, creativity, and professionalism demonstrated by these students were truly impressive," Milana added. "Many of them are already developing the skills that future entrepreneurs, executives, and business owners will need to succeed in a rapidly changing world."

Transworld Business Advisors has long supported entrepreneurship, business ownership, and educational initiatives that foster economic opportunity. The creation of the scholarship program reflects the company's commitment to encouraging future generations of business leaders and supporting educational excellence throughout South Florida.

The firm plans to continue its involvement with Junior Achievement and explore opportunities to expand scholarship and mentorship programs in the future.

For more information about Tom R. Milana and Transworld Business Advisors of Florida, visit www.tworld.com or contact tom@tworld.com.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Florida

Transworld Business Advisors is one of the world's largest business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions organizations, helping entrepreneurs buy, sell, and grow privately held businesses. Through its network of offices and advisors, the company provides business sales, acquisitions, valuations, exit planning, and advisory services to clients throughout the United States and internationally.

About Junior Achievement of South Florida

Junior Achievement is one of the world's largest organizations dedicated to preparing young people for success through financial literacy, workforce readiness, and entrepreneurship education. Through innovative programs such as 3DE, Junior Achievement connects classroom learning with real-world business experiences, helping students develop the skills and confidence necessary to succeed in today's economy.

For more information, visit www.jasouthflorida.org.

Tom R Milana
Transworld Business Advisors
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Tom R Milana
Transworld Business Advisors
+1 5617026867
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Transworld Business Advisors
5101 NW 21st Ave, Suite 300
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33309
United States
+1 561-702-6867
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Thomas Milana is a responsible, ethical, and results-oriented advisor with a singular mission: to help his clients achieve their goals. Known for consistently securing above-market valuations, Tom brings unwavering professionalism, integrity, and a client-first mindset to every transaction. A dedicated family man, he balances his high-performing career with a grounded, values-based approach to life and business. With over 33 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, Tom is recognized as one of approximately 50 professionals worldwide to hold the esteemed Master Certified Business Intermediary (MCBI) designation. As Managing Director and Director of International Business Sales, he specializes in the confidential marketing and sale of businesses across the globe, focusing on Upper Main Street and Lower Middle Market transactions ranging from $1 million to $100 million in revenue. Tom has successfully facilitated hundreds of transactions totaling more than $1 billion in personal sales volume. His track record spans a wide array of industries and includes working with both private and publicly held companies worldwide. His strength lies in maximizing value through expert valuation, strategic marketing, and confidential, skillful negotiation. His outstanding performance and commitment to excellence have earned him top industry honors, including induction into the Transworld “Hall of Fame”, the BBF “Deal Maker Award”, the IBBA Chairman’s Circle Award, and the Transworld President’s Club. He is also the sole recipient of the Transworld International Award and a proud honoree of the Jerry Efros Award. A seasoned world traveler, avid motorcyclist, and food enthusiast, Tom brings a global perspective to his work. His deep understanding of international markets has led to numerous successful cross-border transactions, particularly in the Caribbean and Western Europe.

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