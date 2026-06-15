Create Energy Acquires SOL Components to Deliver Next Generation Solar Tracker Platform for the Energy Industry

Create Energy ONTRACKER system being installed by Boyd Jones Construction at BlueStem Energy's solar site.

PORTLAND, TN, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Create Energy (“Create”), a leader in advanced energy and electrical power system solutions, today announced the acquisition of SOL Components from Kloeckner Metals Corp. This strategic move strengthens Create’s position as the premier provider of fully integrated energy systems and the definitive single source platform for Engineering, Procurement, and Construction companies (EPCs), Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and hyperscale developers to directly source from.This acquisition represents another decisive step in Create’s mission to transform how energy infrastructure is designed, deployed, and scaled. By integrating the SOL Components tracker into its ONTRACK portfolio, Create expands its suite of high performance electrical power systems and solar technologies. Create Energy is not making incremental improvements, it is fundamentally reshaping the industry.“I am incredibly proud of this acquisition and excited to bring another powerful product and company into the Create Energy Un-Evil Empire and our ONTRACK suite of solutions,” said Dean Solon, CEO of Create Energy. “We are building a unified power plant platform that simplifies and elevates how energy projects are designed, procured, and deployed. Our mission is clear: deliver the best products, unmatched customer service, and absolute reliability. I’ve been in solar for over 30 years, and it’s time to completely revolutionize the tracker market. Stay tuned, we have more magic in the works at Create.”Create continues to accelerate in a rapidly consolidating sector. Backed by strong capitalization and a bold vision, the company is executing an aggressive M&A strategy to build a powerhouse platform and an unmatched offering for its clients.“Create Energy promised to be a dominant force in the M&A market this year, and we are delivering,” said Joseph Fahrney, Chief of Staff. “In a consolidating industry, customers choose us because they trust Dean Solon and our ability to provide speed, certainty, unmatched performance, and one of the best warranties in the industry. This acquisition amplifies our momentum and solidifies Create Energy as the premier long term solutions provider for the energy sector.”A key driver of Create’s market disruption is its proprietary ONTRACK platform, a fully integrated solution that streamlines the entire project lifecycle from concept through commissioning. Already deployed across major projects, ONTRACK delivers a seamless panel-to-power experience that eliminates complexity, reduces costs, and strengthens project execution.Create is building the infrastructure backbone for the next generation of energy, delivering solutions that are faster, simpler, and smarter than anything else on the market.With an aggressive strategy centered on growth, innovation, and advanced manufacturing, Create will continue pursuing targeted acquisitions that strengthen its vertically integrated model and accelerate the global energy transition at scale.

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