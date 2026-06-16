Humana and DrFirst win KLAS Points of Light Award for closing care gaps through clinical workflow innovation

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Program delivers prescribing recommendations directly in provider clinical workflows, eliminating more than 70,000 faxes

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humana Inc . (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, and DrFirst , a leading healthcare technology company, are recipients of a 2026 KLAS Points of Light Award for collaborating to eliminate friction in payer-provider communications toward closing patient care gaps. The organizations co-developed NewRx Insights, a program that eliminates faxed prescription requests to providers by instead enabling timely, critical medication communications within prescribing workflows. KLAS Points of Light Awards recognize innovative, technology-driven interoperability collaborations between healthcare payers, providers, and IT vendors. NewRx Insights facilitates bidirectional, payer-to-provider communication at the point of prescribing, including prescription recommendations and medication-related care gap alerts.“Closing care gaps shouldn’t pile more friction onto providers,” said Laizer Kornwasser, CEO of DrFirst. “Because the new NewRx Insights program operates within Gadget, the DrFirst prescription orchestration platform, payers and providers can collaborate in real time within the prescribing workflow to improve patient outcomes.”NewRx Insights facilitates structured payer-provider communication within existing e-prescribing workflows in alignment with NCPDP SCRIPT standards. Key design principles include:• Providing the clinical rationale for each recommendation.• Maintaining the patient’s preferred pharmacy.• Allowing clinicians to accept, modify, or decline prescription recommendations and document their reasoning in structured data that flows back to the payer in real time.“This collaboration is making a difference in simplifying care coordination through the use of a smart, flexible platform that facilitates real-time clinical collaboration,” said Bethanie Stein, Pharm.D., President, Pharmacy at Humana. “Personalized prescription recommendations and a streamlined prescribing process can boost medication adherence and allow clinicians to spend more time with patients. The platform is a win-win toward improved health outcomes for our members and patients.”In its first use, Humana and DrFirst utilized NewRx Insights with a focus on individuals with chronic health conditions. With an initial goal to increase use of statin therapy among eligible patients with diabetes, the platform reached approximately 160,000 clinicians across 270 connected Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems.Early results demonstrated significant improvements:• A nearly 20% clinician response rate to medication recommendations delivered through NewRx Insights, compared to 7-9% through fax-based outreach.• More than 70,000 redundant faxes were eliminated, significantly reducing administrative friction and accelerating care-gap closure timelines through more timely communication.• Provided visibility into clinicians’ rationale for declining recommendations, thereby improving quality measure accuracy, reporting, and future intervention design.• Higher-than-expected healthcare organization response rates, with early adopters actively validating usability and providing feedback to refine the integration.The DrFirst-Humana collaboration builds on a decade-long track record of innovation together. In 2015, the companies partnered to introduce the first real-time prescription benefit tool, enabling providers to view patient-specific coverage, costs, and prior authorization requirements at the point of prescribing.About DrFirstFor 25 years, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. The company has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including TIME’s list of the World’s Top HealthTech Companies of 2025, recognizing the company’s medication management solutions and integrated workflows that make every step of the patient journey easier, from first prescription to ongoing adherence. DrFirst solutions help 100 million patients a year and are used by more than 450,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com.

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