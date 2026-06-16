OpCritical Releases 'Liar Liar,' A New Song And Music Video Commentary On Today’s Oligarchy
OpCrtical is a band that releases music to address societal ills. "Liar Liar" condemns oligarchs who refuse to use their money and power for society's benefit.
“We have all seen the destructive conduct of oligarchs around the world who amass great wealth and power but refuse to use them to help society,” said OpCritical. “So, we are calling out those oligarchs and urging citizens to engage in peaceful protest and civic action to hold them accountable.”
“Liar Liar” is just one of several songs OpCritical plans to release this year that address the scourge of plutocracy and kleptocracy. OpCritical believes in the power of democracy to eliminate inequality so that everyone is able to realize their full potential. The band was formed in 2026 in response to the dangers currently facing the world. The band will regularly release new songs and videos until the danger is gone. Since its first release in January 2026, OpCritical has rocketed to global acclaim with millions of views on YouTube, worldwide radio play, and hundreds of rave reviews by music bloggers and journalists.
“Liar Liar” is available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApgjAaAGkAs.
Coleman Volya
OpCritical
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