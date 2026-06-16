OpCritical Releases 'Liar Liar,' A New Song And Music Video Commentary On Today’s Oligarchy

Oligarchs Breaking Up The World Citizens Opposing Lying Oligarchs Citizens Being Bombarded With Fear And Fakes

OpCrtical is a band that releases music to address societal ills. "Liar Liar" condemns oligarchs who refuse to use their money and power for society's benefit.

We all need to push back against the destructive conduct of oligarchs around the world who amass great wealth and power but refuse to use them to help society.” — OpCritical

EVERYWHERE, DC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 16, 2026, the band, OpCritical , released “ Liar Liar ,” its fifth single and music video of 2026, to condemn oligarchs who rise to power through duplicity and manipulation, and then use that power to harm the very citizens they exploited. Throughout history, when oligarchs repeatedly lie to citizens to increase their bottom line and consolidate power, the citizens eventually get sick of it and rise up, usually by taking to the streets in protest. In the video, generic oligarchs use their power to hurt citizens until they can no longer sit on the couch. The song’s refrain, “Liar Liar world’s on fire, everywhere’s a funeral pyre, Liar Liar world’s on fire, you’re gonna get what you desire,” is meant to be karmic in one sense while also lighting a rhetorical fire under every person who wants to save the world. OpCritical uses LEGO characters to represent how easily oligarchs can fall apart by community pressure. Musically, “Liar Liar” uses the energetic power of punk and rock to motivate the listener.“We have all seen the destructive conduct of oligarchs around the world who amass great wealth and power but refuse to use them to help society,” said OpCritical. “So, we are calling out those oligarchs and urging citizens to engage in peaceful protest and civic action to hold them accountable.”“Liar Liar” is just one of several songs OpCritical plans to release this year that address the scourge of plutocracy and kleptocracy. OpCritical believes in the power of democracy to eliminate inequality so that everyone is able to realize their full potential. The band was formed in 2026 in response to the dangers currently facing the world. The band will regularly release new songs and videos until the danger is gone. Since its first release in January 2026, OpCritical has rocketed to global acclaim with millions of views on YouTube, worldwide radio play, and hundreds of rave reviews by music bloggers and journalists.“Liar Liar” is available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApgjAaAGkAs

Liar Liar

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.