Sununu Still Backs Trump’s War with Iran, Says He “Certainly” Appreciates Trump’s Endorsement

No surprise here — U.S. Senate candidate John Sununu is once again selling Granite Staters out to Donald Trump, calling his war with Iran a “success” even as soaring gas prices inflict pain on Granite Staters and local small businesses, and admitting he “certainly” appreciates Trump’s endorsement of his campaign.

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