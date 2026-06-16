Accelecom and Silica Broadband Enhance High-Speed Internet across Oldham County, Kentucky

We are excited to partner with Accelecom to provide our customers with improved high-speed internet services. This relationship aligns perfectly with our commitment to enhancing connectivity...” — Dave Wallace, Silica Broadband Founder

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions has been selected by Silica Broadband , the prominent Broadband Operator based in Prospect, Kentucky to assist Silica in delivering high-quality, high-speed internet services to Residents and Business across Oldham County Kentucky.Accelecom will deploy a high bandwidth network solution to bolster Silica's network infrastructure. The aim of this endeavor is to empower Silica Broadband to provide it’s Residential and business customers in Prospect and Goshen, Kentucky a superior network and customer experience.Silica Broadband Founder, Dave Wallace stated, "We are excited to partner with Accelecom to provide our customers with improved high-speed internet services. This relationship aligns perfectly with our commitment to enhancing connectivity in Oldham County, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our community."Accelecom CEO, Brad Kilbey, also commented on the partnership, saying, "Accelecom is proud to work with the Team at Silica Broadband to expand and improve access to high-speed internet services in Oldham County, Kentucky. Our expertise in delivering reliable and scalable network solutions will enable Silica to provide its customers with a superior solution and experience.”The relationship between Accelecom and Silica Broadband signifies a shared vision to bring high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved areas of the Commonwealth and in doing so contribute to economic development and improved quality of life.About Silica BroadbandSilica Broadband is a locally owned fiber internet service provider serving Oldham County, Kentucky. Based in Prospect, Silica delivers local, simple, and reliable fiber internet along with crystal-clear phone service to homes and businesses across the area. With symmetrical fiber plans ranging from 50 Mbps all the way up to a blazing 5 Gbps — all with no data caps, a 4K UHD video guarantee, and a 30-day money-back guarantee — Silica offers some of the fastest speeds available in the county. Whether you're a busy family running multiple devices at once or a business that can't afford downtime, Silica keeps you connected at light speed, backed by responsive local support.About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, manage services and voice solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow Accelecom on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

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