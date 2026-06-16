Historian and Pastor Raymond R. Roberts speaking June 20 about New Book ‘A Democratic and Republican Faith’ in Baltimore

Based on his new book, “A Democratic and Republican Faith”, Historian and Author Raymond R. Roberts to speak at Catonsville Presbyterian Church in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 7:00pm EST. Pastor and Professor Raymond R. Roberts to discuss “How Religion inspired a Revolution and created a Republic” based on extensive research for his new book: “A Democratic and Republican Faith” (2026). Based on extensive research, Historian Raymond R. Roberts discusses the backstory for the ONLY clergy person to sign the Declaration of Independence, John Witherspoon, in new book, “A Democratic and Republican Faith.” (Engraved portrait, 1775, Action.org). Pastor and Author Raymond R. Roberts believes separation of church and state are important for the U.S. democracy, but the church influence can play a positive role by supplying a rationale for secular principles. Author Raymond R. Roberts will offer hope and historic insights for a church and nation in crisis based on extensive research for his new theology, “A Democratic and Republican Faith” at Catonsville Presbyterian Church on June 20, 2026.

Author Raymond R. Roberts to explore the theological ideas and secular principles that inspired America’s Founding at Catonsville Presbyterian Church.

The church influence suggests that, while freedom of religion is a must in a liberal democracy, it can play a positive role by supplying a rationale for secular principles.” — Dr. Raymond R. Roberts, Author, "A Democratic and Republican Faith"

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In sync with America’s 250th Anniversary, Historian, Pastor, Professor of Ethics and Author Raymond R. Roberts will speak at Catonsville Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 7:00pm EST in Baltimore, Maryland. Roberts will discuss “How Religion inspired a Revolution and created a Republic” based on extensive research for his new book: “ A Democratic and Republican Faith : A Public Theology for a Church and Nation in Crisis” (April 2026).To provide historical insights, Roberts’ talk will share theological ideas that inspired members of the founding generation to create a republic, which is a form of government where the power belongs to the people, who elect representatives to make laws and govern on their behalf.As an Historian, the author will discuss the ONLY clergy person to sign the Declaration of Independence, John Witherspoon. Roberts explains, “Witherspoon is a ‘forgotten founder,’ since many do not know his name, much less his tremendous influence on the Founding generation as President of the College of New Jersey (Princeton).”Roberts observes that “the religious roots of America’s founding have largely been ignored.” The author will explain how the “secular” principles enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, which include the rule of law, religious freedom, the sovereignty of the people, the separation of powers, human rights, equality before the law, federalism, and more. These basic rights emerged out of a struggle among religious worldviews and were, thus, understood in light of religious convictions.Roberts adds, “This church influence suggests that, while freedom of religion is a must in a liberal democracy, it can play a positive role by supplying a rationale for these principles.”Concern over the erosion of America’s democratic culture led Roberts to write, “A Democratic and Republican Faith.” Roberts explains, “Our new book seeks to strengthen democratic commitments by renewing the church’s theological and moral resources. It articulates the practical implications of 9 principles of a public theology—theocentrism, creation, imago Dei (image of God), natural law, sin, hope, vocation, covenant, and ecclesiology. Rediscovering the wisdom of these principles promises to help Protestants find renewed purpose.”To provide hope and solutions, Roberts expands, “Since these ideas are part of the vocabulary of non-religious people, recovering their deeper meaning promises to help us work together to build a flourishing future.”During this June 20th talk, Roberts will discuss new views on American history and answer these questions:- 1. What is a “A Democratic and Republican Faith”?- 2. What are the signs that America’s democratic culture and the church are in crisis?- 3. How can everyone from all parties and faiths help rebuild and restore American Democracy?- 4. Why did the Founding Fathers advocate for a secular state with religious freedom and the separation of church and state?Roberts’ book title, “A Democratic and Republican Faith,” comes from French Nobleman Alexis de Tocqueville. After touring the United States in the 1820s, this observer concluded that the success of America’s democratic experiment was due to the “Democratic and Republican Religion of the people who colonized North America.”This event is open to the public, and the information is below.EVENT INFORMATIONSaturday, June 20, 2026, 7pm ESTCatonsville Presbyterian Church1400 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228Guest Speaker: Raymond R. RobertsWHERE TO BUY THE BOOKA Democratic and Republican Faith: A Public Theology for a Church and Nation in Crisis (April 27, 2026)Amazon: Paperback and eBookWipf and Stock PublisherABOUT THE AUTHOR: Dr. Raymond R. Roberts (Richmond, Virginia) is a Pastor with 40+ years of experience, Professor of Health Ethics at University of Richmond, Author of "A Democratic and Republican Faith: A Public Theology for a Church and Nation in Crisis (Wipf and Stock, April 2026) and a Musician, Singer, and Songwriter. Roberts is also the Author of "Whose Kids Are They Anyway: Religion and Morality in America’s Public Schools" (2002) and a Substack blogger (@raymondrroberts). In addition, Roberts previously served as Head of Staff at River Road Presbyterian Church (Richmond, VA), The Presbyterian Church (Westfield, NJ), Grace Presbyterian Church (Jenkintown, PA), and Amherst Presbyterian Church (Amherst, VA). Roberts received a Ph.D. in History and Theology from Union Presbyterian Seminary and is a 30+ year member of the Society of Christian Ethics. In addition, Roberts is songwriter, guitarist, and singer in the band Reckless and Wild, and co-wrote the song “Let Freedom Ring.” https://raymondrroberts.org

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