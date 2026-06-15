Interview Opportunity: New Book has 6 Research-Based Solutions to Get Kids off Screens and Stop the Effects of Screens

HOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Guide for Getting Your Kids Off Screens: How devices harm brains, bodies, and relationships, and how to help your childMary Catherine Liscinski, LPC (licensed mental health counselor)Imprint: LifeWalk Coaching, LLCPublication date: June 13, 2026Price: $14.99Pages: 166ISBN: 9798995105718In response to the growing mental health crisis, as well as the behavioral, academic, and developmental problems increasing in recent decades among young people, Mary Catherine Liscinski, LPC (a digital addiction coach), has released a new book that provides parents with practical, research-based solutions to help their children break free from excessive screen use. These strategies simultaneously help reverse the effects of excessive screen exposure and support healthy development. While many books focus primarily on the dangers of screens, this book goes a step further by providing a lifestyle-based roadmap for change.Part 1 explores the addictive nature of screens and the ways excessive screen use affects children, including relational problems (the stunting of relational growth), mental health problems (how screen time is damaging mental well-being), academic problems (attention-deficit symptoms), and physical health / developmental problems (metabolic syndrome symptoms and other systemic issues).Part 2 presents six research-based solutions that families can begin implementing immediately. The solutions are designed to work together. This book is for parents and grandparents to help the children they love, and for anyone who wants to get away from screens.“Parents need to realize how critical it is for their children to interact in the 3D world, instead of the 2D world of screens,” says Liscinski. “Families need practical ways to help children reconnect with the real world and heal from the effects of excessive screen use.”“She puts into everyday language, what people need to hear.” Dave Elswick, host of The Dave Elswick Radio Show (Salem Radio Network). He hosted Mary Catherine Liscinski eight times for hour-long segments.“Every parent should read this book.” Doug Gulley, Ph.D.“By far the best book I’ve ever read about screen usage and its effects.” Bethany Renner, mother of fourMary Catherine Liscinski, LPC, is one of the few professionals who is a Problematic Gaming Specialist and is certified to treat digital addiction. She is a veteran counselor who works with teens and families and assists families nationwide to regain control over screen use. She has been a guest on over 20 podcasts / radio programs.Available for interviews, Liscinski can discuss:• The growing youth mental health crisis and the role of screens in that problem• How excessive screen time affects the developing brain• Why screen overuse often causes attention-deficit symptoms• Practical steps families can take to reduce screen overuse• The six solutions presented in the book• Current events and legislation related to children, screens, social media, and digital addiction

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