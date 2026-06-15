CPW salvages over 1,000 trout from Antero Reservoir

CPW aquatic biologists capture trout from drained Antero Reservoir and relocate sportfish

June 15, 2026



Colorado Parks and Wildlife salvages over 1,000 trout from Antero Reservoir

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologists, in conjunction with Denver Water staff, salvaged more than 1,000 trout from Antero Reservoir on Friday and stocked into nearby waterbodies. 981 rainbow, brown, cutthroat and other hybrid trout species were captured by electrofishing and relocated to Eleven Mile Reservoir. The remaining fish were released into the South Fork South Platte River. Eleven Mile was chosen to keep the fish in the South Platte River basin, as well as its positive status for the aquatic nuisance species New Zealand mudsnails.



The effort follows the public salvage enacted in April after Denver Water announced the drawdown of the reservoir due to drought conditions. During and after the public salvage concluded, fish were still able to freely move from Antero into the South Fork and downstream to Spinney Mountain Reservoir.



MEDIA KIT - PHOTOS AND VIDEO COURTESY COLORADO PARKS AND WILDLIFE



“It felt great to be able to salvage fish from Antero Reservoir and relocate them to another location where they can be enjoyed by anglers,” said CPW Northeast Senior Aquatic Biologist Kyle Battige. “Antero can grow some really nice trout and we were able to move 981 fish over to Eleven Mile State Park. We appreciate the close coordination and support from Denver Water along with the thousands of anglers that participated in the emergency public salvage effort, a key to ensure some of Antero’s fish did not go to waste.”



CPW remains committed to the fishery and angling opportunities at Antero. Stocking operations will resume once the reservoir is refilled.



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