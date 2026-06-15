Routine bridge inspection scheduled to begin next week in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a routine inspection of the 12th Avenue bridge over the rail yard west of North Dakota State University in Fargo on June 23.

The right westbound lane and shoulder will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday, June 23 to Thursday, June 25.

There will be a mobile right lane closure for the eastbound right lane to complete the remaining portion of the bridge deck.

Speed limits will be reduced and there will be a 12-foot width restriction on the westbound lanes during working hours.

NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout work zones.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app, visit travel.dot.nd.gov or call 511.

