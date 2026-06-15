Revolutionary Children’s Book “March First” Reimagines the Calendar to Boost Math and Vocabulary Skills

In March First!, kids discover a calendar that finally matches the math.

Qurancy Corporation launches an educational tool that aligns the months of the year with their true numerical roots, making learning intuitive for children.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Have you ever wondered why September, October, and December do not match their numerical prefixes? Qurancy Corporation is answering this centuries-old question with “March First,” a groundbreaking children's book published by Spines . This innovative workbook untangles the modern calendar, realigning the months to their logical origins to create an engaging learning experience that perfectly connects math, language, and geometry.For generations, educators and parents have faced the inherent challenge of explaining why words rooted in specific numerical prefixes—such as “sept” (seven), “octo” (eight), and “deca” (ten)—are used to represent the ninth, tenth, and twelfth months of the calendar. "March First" introduces young readers to the Qurancy Calendar System (QCE), a meticulously designed and logical framework that reorganizes the year so that it finally makes fundamental sense. By shifting the start of the chronological year back to March, September rightfully becomes the seventh month, October transforms into the eighth month, and December fulfills its linguistic destiny as the tenth month. This brilliant realignment instantly clarifies historical linguistic quirks for young learners.Beyond simply rearranging the traditional calendar, "March First" serves as an interactive, brain-boosting educational launchpad. The book ingeniously assigns a corresponding geometric shape to each individual month, seamlessly tying visual learning to numerical comprehension. September is vividly represented by a septagon, October is characterized by an octagon, and December is celebrated with a dazzling decagon. This multidimensional, cross-curricular approach allows children to naturally decode complex vocabulary words, firmly grasp foundational geometry concepts, and spot numerical patterns without ever feeling like they are doing traditional schoolwork. It provides parents, teachers, and guardians with a completely unique tool to practice counting, foster cognitive growth, and inspire a genuine love for learning.The Highlights● Vocabulary Building: Teaches children to decode word meanings by introducing them to numerical prefixes like "octo" and "deca".● Foundational Geometry: Associates each month with a polygon, from monogon for March to dodecagon for February, helping kids visualize shapes and count their sides.● Pattern Recognition: Encourages young readers to identify logical sequences connecting language, numbers, and the passage of time.● Interactive Experience: Functions as both an engaging story and an interactive workbook, complete with dedicated space for notes and doodles.“We wanted to create a world where words, shapes, and numbers come together in perfect harmony ,” states a spokesperson for Qurancy Corporation. “By returning the calendar to its logical roots, we empower curious minds to question the world around them and discover a new way to think about the year.”“March First” is available now in print-on-demand formats.About the AuthorQurancy Corporation is an innovative educational entity dedicated to creating logical, thought-provoking learning systems for the next generation. Driven by a mission to untangle historical inconsistencies, they specialize in developing accessible, engaging tools that promote cognitive development. Beautifully illustrated by Yvette Pascascio, their latest release transforms complex historical and mathematical concepts into an intuitive educational journeydesigned specifically for curious kids.Book Details● Title: March First● Author: Qurancy Corporation● Publisher: Spines● ISBN: 9798900023137● Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

March First: Qurancy Calendar System! by Qurancy Coorporation QCE | Official Trailer

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