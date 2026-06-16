Vendorship Inc Marks Transformative Year with National Recognition, Capitol Advocacy, and Leadership Expansion

Vendorship team at the US Capitol Nazeera Dawood with USPAACC President, Susan Au Allen Vendorship Team at the US Capitol2

From U.S. Capitol advocacy to national awards and TEDx, Vendorship celebrates a year of growth, leadership, and business impact.

This year has been about creating access, building systems, and helping businesses turn opportunities into growth. Every milestone reflects our team's dedication and our clients' trust.” — Dr. Nazeera Dawood

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vendorship Inc., an Atlanta-based government contracting partnering firm, is celebrating a transformative year marked by national recognition, federal advocacy, leadership expansion, and continued success helping businesses navigate government opportunities.

Founded in 2018, Vendorship recently celebrated its ninth anniversary with a strategic visit to the U.S. Capitol, where company leaders met with congressional offices to discuss small business growth, economic development, job creation, and access to government contracting opportunities. The visit reinforced Vendorship's mission of bridging the gap between businesses and government agencies while advocating for increased access to public-sector opportunities.

Over the past year, Vendorship and its leadership team have received numerous recognitions for their contributions to entrepreneurship, business growth, and community impact. Founder and CEO Dr. Nazeera Dawood was honored as the USPAACC-SE Outstanding Asian American/Small Business Leader, received the Women Entrepreneur Award at the ATEA EMERGE 2025 Conference, was recognized as GWBC's Trailblazer of the Year and WBE Advocate of the Year, and was named an Enterprising Women of the Year recipient.

Recently, the company was also recognized nationally with the USPAACC FAST 100 Asian American Business Award, highlighting Vendorship's continued growth and impact across the government contracting ecosystem.

A significant milestone during the year was the promotion of Nagaveni Nanjundaiah to Chief Operating Officer. Effective April 2026, Nanjundaiah assumed responsibility for driving operational excellence and organizational scalability. With more than two decades of experience in Human Resources, ERP Functional Consulting, process automation, and client relationship development across India, the United States, and Canada, she has played a critical role in strengthening Vendorship's infrastructure and preparing the organization for continued growth.

"Some people show up in your life and your work and quietly become the reason things actually work," said Dr. Dawood. "Veni saw the vision before the systems existed and then went on to build those systems. This title is simply us catching up to who she already is."

Earlier this year, Dr. Dawood joined the global TEDx community as a TEDx Johns Creek speaker, delivering her talk, "The Next Room," which explored reinvention, leadership, and the opportunities that emerge when individuals move beyond the limits of titles and expectations.

Originally from Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, India, Dr. Dawood began her professional career in medicine as a Medical doctor at Kasturba Hospital. After earning her Master of Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she served in government leadership roles including Health Promotion Director and Chief of Staff to the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners before launching Vendorship Inc.

Today, Vendorship serves businesses across diverse industries, helping organizations identify, pursue, and win federal, state, county, and municipal opportunities. The firm has supported more than 300 clients, helped secure over $250 million in government contracts, and managed more than 2,500 proposal submissions. In addition to government contracting strategy and proposal support, Vendorship assists businesses with certifications including GSA Schedule, SBA 8(a), WBE, MBE, and regulatory compliance frameworks such as ISO 27001, SOC I & II, HIPAA, and GDPR.

Looking ahead, Vendorship is preparing for its next chapter of growth. The company expects to announce a significant initiative in the coming months that will further its mission of making government contracting more accessible, efficient, and scalable for businesses across the country.

About Vendorship Inc.

Vendorship Inc. is an Atlanta-based government contracting partnering firm specializing in strategic business development, proposal management, certifications, compliance, and procurement readiness. Serving as an extension of its clients' teams, Vendorship helps businesses of all sizes identify, pursue, and win federal, state, county, and municipal opportunities. The firm has supported more than 300 clients, helped secure over $250 million in government contracts, and continues to expand access to public-sector markets through innovation, advocacy, and partnership.

For more information, visit www.vendorship.net.

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