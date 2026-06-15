Minnesota state parks and trails’ Junior Ranger program expands with new activity book for kids 9 and up

A new Junior Ranger activity book aimed at ages 9 and up is now available at Minnesota state parks and recreation areas.

With activities designed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ state park naturalists, the new “Junior Ranger: Get curious!” book offers a range of educational activities for kids to engage with the natural world in Minnesota. The book focuses on investigating Minnesota’s misunderstood wildlife, like bats, snakes and turkey vultures.

“Our first Junior Ranger booklet, for ages 6 and up, has been very popular since it launched in 2023,” said Jenni Webster, naturalist at Interstate State Park. “We’re excited to add a second booklet, so kids can continue to learn about nature as they get out and enjoy Minnesota state parks.”

The Junior Ranger program offers a kid-focused way to engage with the state park system, learn about the natural world, and discover the benefits of time spent in nature, including creativity and relaxation.

Once kids complete their booklet, they can take it to a state park ranger station or visitor center to collect a special Junior Ranger patch. A brand-new bat patch is available for those who complete the “Junior Ranger: Get curious!” activity book.

Visitors can pick up Junior Ranger activity books at most state parks and recreation areas. A map of pickup locations and printable versions of the booklets are available at mndnr.gov/junior-ranger.

The Junior Ranger program is funded through the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment. Legacy funds support Minnesota Department of Natural Resources programs and projects that go beyond the results achieved by other state funds, to build a long-term conservation legacy for Minnesota.