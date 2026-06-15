Minnesota DNR seeks input on proposed special fishing regulations

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for input on several special fishing regulation proposals.

Each year, the Minnesota DNR reviews existing fishing regulations, proposes new special regulations that apply to individual waters and asks the public for input about the proposals. All new special regulations are reviewed on a regular basis to evaluate effectiveness.

The DNR is proposing either new regulations or changes to existing experimental and special fishing regulations for the 2027 fishing season that address the following:

Cedar Lake near Annandale (Wright County) – sunfish

Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area Mine Pits (Crow Wing) – northern pike

German Lake (Otter Tail County) – sunfish

Hovde Lake (Cass County) – sunfish

Mink and Somers lakes (Wright County) – sunfish, walleye and minnows

Namakan Reservoir lakes (St. Louis County) – walleye

North Ten Mile and South Ten Mile lakes (Otter Tail County) – sunfish

Pine Lake (Cass County) – northern pike

Pleasant Lake (Stearns County) – sunfish

Rush Lake (Otter Tail County) – sunfish

Notifications of the proposed changes to fishing regulations have been posted at the accesses on each lake included in the proposal.

The Minnesota DNR is taking input on these proposed changes via an online questionnaire through Wednesday, Sept. 30.

If people prefer, they may comment directly to the appropriate area office by email, U.S. mail, or phone about individual regulation proposals. Contact information for each area office is available on the area fisheries office webpage.

Public meetings will be held in September to discuss the proposals and accept comments. Details on the meetings will be posted on the Minnesota DNR website by Aug. 15.