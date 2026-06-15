Application period is open for license to hunt elk in Minnesota

Minnesotans wishing to hunt elk have through Tuesday, July 7, to apply for one of 12 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“We’ve increased elk harvest opportunities this year based on higher elk counts from the 2026 aerial surveys compared to last year,” said Paul Burr, acting big game program leader. “The DNR remains committed to the sustainable management of Minnesota’s elk while providing hunting opportunities and keeping herds within their limits set by state law.”

There are three recognized herds in northwest Minnesota: Grygla, Kittson Central and Kittson Northeast (also known as Caribou-Vita). This year, licenses are available to eligible state-licensed elk hunters for all three herds.

“This will be the first time since 2012 that the Grygla herd has been open to hunting,” Burr said. “The herd’s increased survey count is encouraging and provides additional harvest opportunities.”

Hunters can apply for one of the 12 elk licenses available across three hunt zones and seven seasons. Seasons A-F will be Saturday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Sept. 20, and Season G will be Saturday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 4. Each season corresponds to a specific zone and license type, with three either-sex licenses offered (in Seasons A, C and E) and the remaining nine allocated as antlerless licenses.

Before applying, hunters should carefully review the hunting seasons, hunt zones and dates, maps showing updated elk hunt zone boundaries including a map of the updated Grygla hunt boundary (Zone 10), and other hunting regulations on the DNR elk hunting webpage.

Hunters will apply using the DNR’s new electronic licensing system, so the application process will look different this year. Hunters applying for a landowner license must first create a land profile and attest they meet eligibility requirements. All hunters should review the details and instructions on the DNR elk hunting page before applying, and additionally there are links to instructional videos and answers to frequently asked questions about the new electronic licensing system on the Minnesota DNR buy a license webpage.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime hunt for Minnesota residents. Successful applicants who choose not to purchase a permit will be eligible for future elk hunts and receive an application point toward their 10-year application history preference. Two tags will be available for the 10-year application history pool, and one tag will be available to eligible agricultural landowners who reside within Zone 30 (Caribou-Vita).

For more on Minnesota’s elk, visit the DNR elk management webpage.