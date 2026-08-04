Charlotte Attorney Warns of Rising E-Bike and Electric Scooter Accident Risk as Summer Ridership Peaks

Cameron Bauer, Esq., Associate Attorney at Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group, NC Bar No. 63306, personal injury and workers compensation lawyer Charlotte NC Steve Hayes, J.D., founding attorney of Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group, back-to-back Gold Best Personal Injury Law Firm 2024 and 2025 by Voted Charlotte's Best E-bike accident safety advisory — Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group warns of rising micro-mobility accident risk as summer ridership peaks in Charlotte.

Charlotte PI attorneys warn of rising e-bike and electric scooter accident risk this summer and explain NC's three-class e-bike framework for injured riders.

Charlotte's greenways and road network were not designed with high-speed e-bikes in mind. A Class 3 e-bike can reach 28 miles per hour under pedal assist.” — Cameron Bauer, Esq., Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Car Accident Lawyers Group is urging e-bike and electric scooter riders to understand both the physical risks and legal complexities involved in micro-mobility accidents as summer ridership reaches its annual peak across the Charlotte metro area.The firm, which handles e-bike and electric scooter injury claims throughout Mecklenburg County and surrounding communities, reports a measurable increase in cases involving pedal-assist and throttle-equipped electric bicycles since 2023. Associate attorney Cameron Bauer, who focuses on micro-mobility accident claims at the firm, attributes the trend to rapid growth in e-bike adoption combined with infrastructure that has not kept pace with the surge in ridership."Charlotte's greenways and road network were not designed with high-speed e-bikes in mind," said Bauer. "A Class 3 e-bike can reach 28 miles per hour under pedal assist. That speed differential between an e-bike and a traditional bicycle, or between an e-bike and a pedestrian on a shared-use path, creates collision dynamics that are far more serious than most riders anticipate."North Carolina classifies e-bikes under a three-class framework established in the NC General Statutes via 2022 legislation. Class 1 e-bikes provide pedal assist only with a maximum assisted speed of 20 mph. Class 2 e-bikes add a throttle and are also capped at 20 mph. Class 3 e-bikes provide pedal assist up to 28 mph and carry additional restrictions on shared-use paths. The classification of the e-bike involved in a crash, where it was operating, and whether its speed contributed to the incident all factor into how liability is evaluated under North Carolina law."The legal treatment of e-bike accidents is still evolving, and many riders and drivers don't fully understand how liability is assigned when an e-bike is involved," said Bauer. "Insurance coverage gaps, questions about shared-use path access, and product liability issues with lithium-ion battery failures all add layers of complexity that standard bicycle cases don't typically involve."Founding attorney Steve Hayes noted that North Carolina's contributory negligence rule makes the legal landscape particularly challenging for injured e-bike riders. Under this rule, an injured party found to bear any degree of fault for a collision may be barred from recovering compensation entirely, a standard that differs significantly from most other states."Riders need to understand that operating an e-bike without a helmet, in a restricted zone, or at a speed that violates local ordinances can create contributory negligence exposure that bars their claim entirely," said Hayes. "Getting informed early is not optional under North Carolina law — it is essential." Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group has published a comprehensive resource on e-bike and electric bicycle accident claims in Charlotte, covering NC's three-class e-bike framework, liability issues on Charlotte greenways and shared-use paths, and the claims process for pedal-assist injury cases. Additional resources covering car accidents, truck accidents, catastrophic injury, workers' compensation, and wrongful death are available at charlottenccaraccidentlawyers.com.Accident victims can reach the firm's 24-hour intake line directly at (980) 238-4357.Educational content only. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.About Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers GroupCharlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group was founded in 1991 by attorney Steve Hayes and serves injured clients across Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and the surrounding region. The firm handles car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian and bicycle accidents, e-bike and electric scooter accidents, workers' compensation, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and mass tort claims. All cases are handled on a contingency fee basis.Steve Hayes, NC Bar No. 18224 | Cameron Bauer, NC Bar No. 63306

E-Bike Accident in Charlotte? Know Your Rights | Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group

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