NH Gubernatorial Race Update: Even Republicans are Looking for an Alternative to Kelly Ayotte

Kelly Ayotte’s first term in the corner office has been such a disaster that even members of her own party are lining up to challenge her. It's no wonder members of her own party are asking whether New Hampshire can afford another term of Kelly Ayotte’s failed leadership. Kelly Ayotte has the worst job approval ratings of any first-term New Hampshire governor in over 30 years. Housing remains the top concern for Granite Staters, yet Ayotte has slashed millions in funding for affordable housing programs. Ayotte is underwater for her handling of the state’s housing crisis, which has worsened under her watch. Just last week, the median price of a single-family home hit another high under Ayotte: $576,000. “Kelly Ayotte can't even convince those in her own party that she's doing a good job as governor,” said NHDP Chair Ray Buckley. “How embarrassing and pitiful for her.”

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