State of Maryland Announces $6.25 Million for Community Development Projects on Eastern Shore

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (June 15, 2026) – On June 1, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced that Eastern Shore counties have received a combined $6.25 million through the state’s State Revitalization Programs for 32 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth in Fiscal Year 2027.

The state’s six State Revitalization Programs support revitalization and redevelopment projects and activities including: business expansion and retention; façade and streetscape improvements; homeownership and home rehabilitation incentives; commercial improvement programs; community facilities; mixed-use development, and demolition activities.

“Each one of these projects advances community-driven priorities tied to revitalization goals, and helps make great places – places that strengthen economic competitiveness and that people want to call home,” said Jake Day, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. “That investment delivers real returns: For every dollar invested through the Department’s revitalization programs, there’s approximately $17.90 in economic impact.”

Projects in Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties were selected through a competitively-scored, multi-agency review process used for the State Revitalization Programs. Some of these projects include:

Construction to include infrastructure, septic & water connections for affordable Elkton single-family home builds (Cecil County);

Site development for the upcoming inclusive, mixed-use, mixed-income housing development on the former Perdue Agribusiness industrial site within the Planned Redevelopment area of Downtown Easton (Talbot County);

Construction of Washington College’s Innovation Plant, a regional hub for workforce training, skilled trades education, and entrepreneurship in Chestertown (Kent County);

Realizing a dynamic center for economic growth, educational innovation, and ecological stewardship, strategically positioned at the Packing House in Cambridge, to include state of the art oyster processing with aligned bio labs and publicly accessible exhibits (Dorchester County).

The Fiscal Year 2027 State Revitalization Program awards include 247 projects, awarded a total $77.3 million. Projects in 21 of Maryland’s jurisdictions received awards through one or more of the programs. For a full list of awards, visit FY27 State Revitalization Program Awards.

For more information about the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and each of the State Revitalization Programs, visit our website.