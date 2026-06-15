State of Maryland Announces $885,000 for Community Development Projects in Western Maryland

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (June 15, 2026) – On June 1, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced that Western Maryland counties have received a combined $885,000 through the state’s State Revitalization Programs for 15 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth in Fiscal Year 2027.

The state’s six State Revitalization Programs support revitalization and redevelopment projects and activities including: business expansion and retention; façade and streetscape improvements; homeownership and home rehabilitation incentives; commercial improvement programs; community facilities; mixed-use development, and demolition activities.

“Each one of these projects advances community-driven priorities tied to revitalization goals, and helps make great places – places that strengthen economic competitiveness and that people want to call home,” said Jake Day, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. “That investment delivers real returns: For every dollar invested through the Department’s revitalization programs, there’s approximately $17.90 in economic impact.”

Projects in Allegany, Garrett, and Washington counties were selected through a competitively-scored, multi-agency review process used for the State Revitalization Programs. Some of these projects include:

A Roof Replacement Program in Cumberland to provide roofs to low-income, single family homes owned and occupied by the disabled, elderly and veterans (Allegany County);

Demolition of two severely deteriorated, unsafe properties in Oakland posing health and safety risks to the public (Garrett County);

Provide grant funding that would serve as a targeted priority project fund to contribute to the redevelopment of vacant buildings near downtown Hagerstown (Washington County).

The Fiscal Year 2027 State Revitalization Program awards include 247 projects, awarded a total $77.3 million. Projects in 21 of Maryland’s jurisdictions received awards through one or more of the programs. For a full list of awards, visit FY27 State Revitalization Program Awards.

For more information about the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and each of the State Revitalization Programs, visit our website.