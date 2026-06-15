State of Maryland Announces $37 Million for Community Development Projects in Central Region

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (June 15, 2026) – On June 1, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced that jurisdictions in Central Maryland have received a combined $37 million through the state’s State Revitalization Programs for 133 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth in Fiscal Year 2027.

The state’s six State Revitalization Programs support revitalization and redevelopment projects and activities including: business expansion and retention; façade and streetscape improvements; homeownership and home rehabilitation incentives; commercial improvement programs; community facilities; mixed-use development, and demolition activities.

“Each one of these projects advances community-driven priorities tied to revitalization goals, and helps make great places – places that strengthen economic competitiveness and that people want to call home,” said Jake Day, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. “That investment delivers real returns: For every dollar invested through the Department’s revitalization programs, there’s approximately $17.90 in economic impact.”

Projects in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties and Baltimore City were selected through a competitively-scored, multi-agency review process used for the State Revitalization Programs. Some of these projects include:

Acquisition and rehabilitation of housing in the Arundel Village and Brooklyn Heights communities (Anne Arundel County);

Transforming the vacant 19th century jail into a vibrant, publicly accessible community anchor in the Ellicott City National Historic District (Howard County);

Continuation of the City of Westminster’s Façade Improvement Program for commercial establishments within the Westminster Sustainable Community Designated areas (Carroll County);

Facade improvement grant for building improvements to enhance the appearance of downtown, retain and assist existing businesses, and attract new commercial activity in Aberdeen (Harford County).

The Fiscal Year 2027 State Revitalization Program awards include 247 projects, awarded a total $77.3 million. Projects in 21 of Maryland’s jurisdictions received awards through one or more of the programs. For a full list of awards, visit FY27 State Revitalization Program Awards.

For more information about the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and each of the State Revitalization Programs, visit our website.