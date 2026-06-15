State of Maryland Announces $28.8 Million Proposed for Community Development Projects in Metro Region

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (June 15, 2026) – On June 1, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced that counties in the Metro region have received a combined $28.8 million through the state’s State Revitalization Programs for 64 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth in Fiscal Year 2027.

The state’s six State Revitalization Programs support revitalization and redevelopment projects and activities including: business expansion and retention; façade and streetscape improvements; homeownership and home rehabilitation incentives; commercial improvement programs; community facilities; mixed-use development, and demolition activities.

“Each one of these projects advances community-driven priorities tied to revitalization goals, and helps make great places – places that strengthen economic competitiveness and that people want to call home,” said Jake Day, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. “That investment delivers real returns: For every dollar invested through the Department’s revitalization programs, there’s approximately $17.90 in economic impact.”

Projects in Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties were selected through a competitively-scored, multi-agency review process used for the State Revitalization Programs. Some of these projects include:

Predevelopment and architectural and engineering designs for the development of the Downtown Frederick Hotel and Conference Center (Frederick County);

Acquisition and activation of a vacant commercial space at the northern gateway of the forthcoming Long Branch Main Street to support placemaking, foster community connection, and attract new small businesses to the neighborhood (Montgomery County);

New construction and fit-out of a grocery store to serve Park Place at Addison Road Metro and the surrounding community in Capitol Heights (Prince George’s County);

Engineering and predevelopment for critical infrastructure improvements within the Aviation Landing District for a future affordable mixed-use development project site in College Park (Prince George’s County);

Predevelopment and renovation of a historic school building located in Fairmount Heights that will include United Communities Against Poverty’s new headquarters and a community space for residents (Prince George’s County).

The Fiscal Year 2027 State Revitalization Program awards include 247 projects, awarded a total $77.3 million. Projects in 21 of Maryland’s jurisdictions received awards through one or more of the programs. For a full list of awards, visit FY27 State Revitalization Program Awards.

For more information about the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and each of the State Revitalization Programs, visit our website.