Rosemont Inn Announces 125th Anniversary Celebration in 2026

The Inn circa 1901

Historic Douglas Landmark Prepares to Mark 125 Years of Lakeshore Hospitality Since 1901

We have been doing sunsets here for 125 years.” — Kerry Cunnion

DOUGLAS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rosemont Inn , one of Michigan’s historic lakeshore hospitality destinations, is preparing to celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2026, marking a remarkable legacy that began when the inn first opened its doors in 1901.For 125 years, the Rosemont Inn has welcomed generations of travelers to Douglas and the Lake Michigan shoreline. Throughout changing eras, economic cycles, and the evolution of regional tourism, the inn has remained a destination for visitors seeking relaxation, hospitality, and a connection to the natural beauty of the Art Coast of Michigan Historic photographs from the early twentieth century reveal a property whose character and charm have endured through the decades. While the surrounding communities of Douglas and neighboring Saugatuck have grown into nationally recognized tourism destinations, the Rosemont Inn continues to reflect the welcoming spirit and architectural character that first attracted guests more than a century ago.Located at 83 Lakeshore Drive in Douglas, the Rosemont Inn occupies a unique place in the area’s history. Situated just steps from Lake Michigan, the property has long served as a gathering place for vacationers, families, couples, artists, and outdoor enthusiasts drawn to the region’s beaches, dunes, galleries, and vibrant cultural scene.Today, guests enjoy beautifully maintained grounds, a heated outdoor pool, indoor spa and sauna facilities, inviting common spaces, and the signature wraparound porch that has welcomed visitors for generations. Thoughtful stewardship and ongoing improvements have allowed the inn to preserve its historic character while providing the comfort and amenities expected by modern travelers.“As we approach our 125th anniversary, we’re reminded that the Rosemont Inn is more than a place to stay—it’s part of the history of Douglas and the people who have visited this community for generations,” said Kerry Cunnion, Operating Partner of the Rosemont Inn. “We are honored to preserve this historic property and continue its tradition of hospitality for future generations.”The anniversary celebration will honor the inn’s history dating back to 1901 while recognizing the guests, staff, owners, and community members who have contributed to its success over more than a century. The milestone also highlights the important role that historic hospitality properties play in preserving the character and heritage of Michigan’s lakeshore communities.Throughout the anniversary year, the Rosemont Inn plans to share historical photographs, stories, and commemorative events highlighting the property’s evolution and its enduring role in the Douglas and Saugatuck communities. A special “Then and Now” collection of photographs will showcase the inn’s transformation over the past 125 years while celebrating the timeless features that continue to define the guest experience.As Rosemont Inn looks toward its next chapter, the property remains committed to offering personalized hospitality and creating memorable experiences for guests while preserving one of West Michigan’s enduring historic treasures.About Rosemont InnFounded in 1901, the Rosemont Inn is a historic bed and breakfast located in Douglas, Michigan, near the shores of Lake Michigan. Celebrating 125 years of hospitality in 2026, the inn combines historic character, modern amenities, and personalized service in one of West Michigan’s most beloved destination communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.