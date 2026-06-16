Real Time Medical Systems to Lead AI-Driven Reimbursement and Survey Readiness Sessions at HCCI 2026

Real Time Medical Systems

Live data analytics empower skilled nursing leaders to close performance gaps, strengthen compliance, and drive better financial and clinical outcomes in VBC

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the industry-leading, KLAS Rated, HITRUST r2 and SOC 2 Certified post-acute care analytics solution, announced today its participation in the Health Care Council of Illinois (HCCI) First Annual Convention, taking place June 16–18, 2026, in Champaign, IL. As skilled nursing facility leaders, clinical teams, and industry partners gather for education and innovation discussions, Real Time will showcase AI-enabled, data-driven strategies post-acute providers can implement to navigate reimbursement complexity and stay survey-ready in two can’t-miss sessions.As part of the HCCI agenda, Michele Self, MA-SLP, Customer Success Manager at Real Time, will present best practices and use-case scenarios for leveraging live data to strengthen reimbursement in value-based care environments and better identify performance gaps impacting revenue. Her session, Bridging Payment Models and Value-Based Care : Optimizing Reimbursement with Data-Driven Strategies, will take place Tuesday, June 16, 2026, from 1:30–2:30pm CT.“Payment models are evolving faster than most organizations can operationalize, and without timely visibility, gaps between documentation and care coordination often go unnoticed,” said Michele Self. “Real-time analytics give care teams the clarity to identify those gaps early, recover missed revenue, and adapt quickly. That level of actionable insight turns reimbursement into a proactive strategy that supports both financial integrity and better outcomes.”Also presenting, Cheryl Scalzo, RN, Customer Success Manager at Real Time, will address how continuous access to clinical and operational data supports proactive survey readiness and sustained regulatory compliance. Her session, Is Your Facility Ready for State Surveyors? Let Live Data Analytics Guide You, will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2026, from 2:45–3:45pm CT.“Survey readiness is built into daily operations and requires consistent awareness across clinical and compliance indicators — not just addressed when a review is imminent,” said Cheryl Scalzo. “Live data enables care teams to spot patterns early, prioritize risk, and take corrective action before issues escalate — creating a level of consistency that holds up under scrutiny. It also equips facilities to validate performance in real-time and respond confidently to surveyor inquiries.”Attending the HCCI Convention? Join Real Time’s sessions to gain valuable insights into strengthening reimbursement outcomes, improving care quality, and navigating surveys with greater clarity and preparedness. We hope to see you there!###About Real Time Medical SystemsReal Time Medical Systems is the industry-leading, KLAS Rated, HITRUST r2 and SOC 2 Certified Interventional Analytics solution that turns post-acute EHR data into actionable insights. Serving healthcare organizations nationwide, Real Time improves value-based care outcomes by reducing avoidable hospital readmissions/admissions, accurately managing reimbursements, detecting early signs of infectious disease, automating antibiotic surveillance, and advancing care coordination through post-acute data transparency.Press Contact

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