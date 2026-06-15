Greater Bonne Femme Watershed Initiative Hosts Creek Week

Kip Kendrick, Presiding Commissioner Justin Aldred, District I Commissioner Janet Thompson, District II Commissioner Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center 801 E. Walnut St., Rm 333 Columbia, MO 65201-7732 (573) 886-4305 (573) 886-4311

COLUMBIA, Mo. (June 15, 2026) - Creek Week, hosted by the Greater Bonne Femme Watershed Initiative, will take place from June 20-27, offering a full week of educational, recreational, and volunteer events that highlight the importance of protecting our local water resources. Boone County's Stormwater Management Department is leading the Greater Bonne Femme Watershed Initiative in collaboration with partners to restore and protect water resources within the Greater Bonne Femme Watershed for future generations.

Creek Week is a community-wide celebration aimed at raising awareness of the Greater Bonne Femme Watershed. Through hands-on activities, family-friendly outings, and opportunities to get involved, the week encourages residents to connect with the outdoors and play a part in conservation efforts close to home.

Schedule of Events:

Saturday, June 20

Litter Clean-Up | 9-11 a.m. | Nifong Park (Gehrke Shelter)

Help kick off Creek Week with a street litter pickup, keeping trash out of the creeks! Volunteers will meet at Nifong to receive supplies and cleanup instructions. Learn more at: https://www.como.gov/volunteer/volunteer-opportunities/

Saturday, June 20

Creek Walk | 9-11:30 a.m. | Gans Creek Wild Area

Wade in Gans Creek and follow it to a spring, guided by the park naturalist. Participants will wade for about 2/3 mile, then hike back mostly on the trail for another 2/3 mile. Participants will experience the stream, see aquatic animals, and learn about the plants, trees, wildlife, and ecology of the stream edge. For ages 9 years old and up; mostly geared toward adults. Participants will meet at the Gans Creek Trailhead and go upstream from there. Registration is required by emailing roxie.campbell@dnr.mo.gov or 573-449-7402.

Sunday, June 21

Nature Meditation | 2:30 p.m. | Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, meet at the Billy Gilbert Memorial Shelter

Meet at the picnic area at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park for a Guided Nature Meditation, a practice that fosters a contemplative presence outdoors. By embracing mindfulness, individuals can develop a heightened sensitivity and connection to the natural world. Please bring a folding chair or blanket.

Monday, June 22

Ragtag Movie Night and Panel Discussion | 6 p.m. | Ragtag Cinema – FREE film showing

Featuring Living Soil and Cardinal Valley: A Restoration Story. Cardinal Valley: A Restoration Story features a Missouri town using compost to restore land damaged by lead and zinc mining. Living Soil tells the story of farmers, scientists, and policymakers working to incorporate agricultural practices to benefit soil health for years to come. Learn more at https://ragtagcinema.org/

Tuesday, June 23

Fishing Night | 6-7:30 p.m. | Boone County Nature School

Come out to the Boone County Nature School to learn fishing basics! Participants can bring their own gear or use provided gear and practice new skills. No fishing permit required.

Wednesday, June 24

Explore Native Plants | 3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Southern Boone County Public Library

Free Native Plants while supplies last! Explore the native landscaping with Grow Native around the Southern Boone County Public Library to learn how these plants can benefit soil and water. https://events.dbrl.org/event/16521557.

Thursday, June 25

Springs/Wells History Tour | 6 p.m. | Flat Branch Park

Meet at Flat Branch Park, where local historian and Historic Preservation Commission President Stephen Bybee will take participants on a walking tour of sites that once featured mineral springs, wells, and cisterns in downtown Columbia. Register by visiting https://missouriconservationcorps.org/.

Friday, June 26

Three Creeks Hike | 6-8 p.m. | MDC Three Creeks Conservation Area

Come out for a sunset hike at Three Creeks Conservation Area to explore watershed connections, from upland glades to bottomland stream beds. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/218036

Saturday, June 27

Water Festival | 9 a.m.-12 p.m. | Rock Bridge Memorial State Park

The event will be held adjacent to the Devil's Icebox Parking Lot at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. Take a guided tour of Connor's Cave, meet a turtle, catch bugs in the stream, play with a model of a stream, learn about fish, birds, and bugs in the area, discover nature stories, and find out how to keep our streams healthy. For more information, visit https://mostateparks.com/event/water-festival-2026.

For more information about the Greater Bonne Femme Watershed Initiative, visit https://cavewatershed.boonemo.gov.

For more information about Creek Week events, visit https://cavewatershed.boonemo.gov/events.asp.

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