Harnett County Health Department partners with the Fuquay-Varina Growers Market to host three Senior Farmers Market Resource Events
Monday, June 15, 2026
Harnett County is excited to announce that for the second consecutive year, the Health Department’s Elderly Nutrition Program and the Fuquay-Varina Growers Market are partnering to host a Farmers Market and Resource Fair dedicated to serving older adults and community members.
Following the overwhelming success of last year’s event, the event is returning this year with an expanded schedule to serve more residents.
This year’s events will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Commons Area, located at 309 W. Cornelius Harnett Blvd., Lillington, on the following dates:
- July 1, 2026
- July 22, 2026
- August 19, 2026
“Our Mobile Market is more than just fruits and vegetables, it is about making fresh, nutritious foods accessible for our senior population. Many of our older adult’s face barriers to healthy eating, and the Mobile Market helps bridge the gap,” said Casey Todd, Nutrition Project Coordinator, Harnett County Division on Aging.
The event highlights will include:
- Nutrition workshops
- Community resources
- Local farmers, vendors and more.
Harnett County Elderly Nutrition Program in partnership with the Fuquay-Varina Grower’s Market provides older adults with fresh nutritious foods while supporting local farmers and vendors. Approximately 10 vendors will be on-site offering fresh fruits, vegetables, honey, and other goods. The event will also feature various community partners offering resources. The event is open to the public and welcomes residents of all ages.
Eligible seniors may use their vouchers (vouchers are limited) to purchase fruits, vegetables, and honey. Meat vendors will also be participating; however, vouchers cannot be used for meat purchases. Vendors will accept cash and cards.
Last year’s Senior Farmers Market event was a success serving over 200 older adults. With expanded market dates, Harnett County looks forward to serving more residents.
For more information, call Division on Aging at (910) 814-6072.
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